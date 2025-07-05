Novak Djokovic’s Iconic Gesture to Opponent’s Teammate Wins Over Hearts at Wimbledon

Death, taxes, and Novak Djokovic rewriting the history books, some things really are inevitable. The 24-time Grand Slam champion reached yet another milestone at Wimbledon, becoming just the second man ever to notch 100 match wins at the All England Club. Only one name sits above him: Roger Federer, who retired with 105 victories on the grass. But this win wasn’t just historic, it was personal.

Facing fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round, Djokovic delivered a clinic in efficiency, cruising to a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory to secure his place in the fourth round. It was classic Novak, relentless and precise.

But beyond the scoreboard, it was a showdown between two countrymen who’ve shared plenty of battles on the same side of the net. Djokovic and Kecmanovic have shared the Serbian flag on international courts, most notably in the Davis Cup. And in the other box was Kecmanovic’s coach, Viktor Troicki. He is Serbia’s Davis Cup captain and someone who knows Djokovic all too well.

“His coach, Viktor Troicki is here. He’s our Davis Cup captain,” Novak Djokovic said during his on-court interview. “This was the first time I’ve played in my life with Viktor sitting in the opposite box. It was a strange feeling but hopefully it never happens again.”

Their story began long before the stadium lights and the press conferences. Troicki still remembers their first-ever match as kids at a U-10 tournament. From there, the friendship only grew stronger. Together, they helped Serbia win the Davis Cup in 2010—a landmark moment in the nation’s tennis history—and later teamed up again to clinch the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020.

But their bond wasn’t forged only through the victories. When Troicki hit rock bottom after being banned for a year due to failing to provide a mandatory blood sample at the Monte Carlo Masters, Djokovic stood by him. The initial 18-month suspension handed by the International Tennis Federation was later reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Throughout, the 24-time Grand Slam champ was vocal in his support, calling the sanction a “total injustice” and adding, “I don’t have trust in them anymore.”

Now, with Troicki serving as Serbia’s Davis Cup captain, the loyalty goes both ways. When Novak Djokovic was booed off the court after his injury-forced retirement against Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon semifinal, questions surfaced about whether he was truly hurt. Troicki was quick to defend him, calling the reaction from some fans and pundits “disrespectful and disappointing.”

It’s clear that the 38-year-old keeps tight-knit relationships with those in his corner. And even after parting ways with former coach Goran Ivanisevic, the mutual respect remains intact.

Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach dubs him the favourite for Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic had a successful partnership, winning 12 Grand Slam titles together. Out of those 12, 3 were at Wimbledon. Not to forget the 38-year-old’s gripping five-set final against Carlos Alcaraz in 2023.

Ivanisevic has tipped his former mentee to be the champion this year. “Looking at the draw, I don’t think no one can beat Djokovic before the semis, and he’s never lost to Sinner here,” Ivanisevic told Clay. “OK, Australian Open and Roland Garros, but here Novak’s beaten him twice. In my view, Novak’s the favorite, no matter how sentimental that sounds. Alcaraz has beaten him twice, but last year Novak came after knee surgery, and in 2023 we all remember how close it was. Everyone says this is his last chance — I don’t agree. Plus, he’s the best grass-court player, experienced, he knows exactly what it takes here. It’ll be fascinating.”

Novak Djokovic is now set to face Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 on Sunday. With friends like Troicki and believers like Ivanisevic still rallying behind him, the 38-year-old isn’t done chasing history just yet. Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.