Novak Djokovic’s Surprising Take on Jannik Sinner Before Their Six Kings Slam Duel

“He’s very, very similar to Novak (Djokovic) when he was at his best. They barely miss.” That was the honest take of Alexander Zverev, earlier this season in Melbourne, as he drew parallels between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. The German didn’t hesitate in saying how tough it is “to win a point from the back of the court against them — against Novak and him,” Months later, it seems like Zverev was not the only one who could see an identical style between the Serbian and the Italian. Djokovic has now revealed his honest take on this inevitable comparison.

Ahead of their much-anticipated battle at Six Kings Slam on Thursday, Djokovic made an undeniable confession about Sinner. The Serbian shared his perspective on the 24-year-old’s playing style and added “Sinner… I think it’s obvious. I think we…you know, try to smack the ball as hard as you can and move well.”

Touching upon obvious similarities between him and the Italian, he further mentioned that Sinner is “Skinny, like I am and plays the game with perfection in terms of strategy and tries to be an all round player and plays every shot in the game.” Eventually, he admitted, “yeah…I think that resembles me and my best days.”

Well, it is not just Djokovic who believes that Sinner has a similar style as him. Sinner, who has grown up watching the Serbian, also made it evident. After capturing the Australian Open for a second-straight time, he spilled the beans on taking inspiration from Djokovic in more ways than one. “Game style-wise I looked up to him, trying to understand what he’s doing, how he handles the pressure moments and important moments,” he confessed.

However, he also clarified that they are still “different as players, because everyone is different, but for sure we have similarities. The similarities are having quite clean ball-striking from the baseline, having good movement, understanding a little bit where your opponent (is going to play) the ball.” While there may be a connection of mutual respect and admiration, it won’t come in between their upcoming clash in Riyadh.

Novak Djokovic will look to exact revenge on Jannik Sinner at Six Kings Slam

Last year, in the inaugural edition of Six Kings Slam, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner set the court on fire in the exhibition tournament.

However, when the two met in the semifinal battle, it was Sinner who stood victorious. In a thrilling three-setter, the four-time slam winner outperformed Djokovic with a score line of 6-2, 6-7, 6-4. Also, this win came just days after Sinner defeated him in the Shanghai Masters final. Later, Jannik Sinner went on to win the Six Kings Slam title as well. He bested arch rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final while taking home $6 million in prize money.

As they get set for their second face-off at the exhibition event, Djokovic will try to take his revenge from Sinner. That way, the H2H tally will also get leveled to 1-1 in Riyadh. However, it won’t be an easy way out for the 24 Grand Slam champion.

This season, Sinner has conquered him on both the occasions. First, he beat him at the Roland Garros during the semis. The Italian then replicated a similar performance at the All England Club in July. It will be intriguing to see whether Djokovic will enter his maiden Six Kings Slam final.