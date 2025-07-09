Novak Djokovic Painfully Splits into Wimbledon Semifinals as Fans Suspect the Worst

Fabio Cobolli did bring some fight to his Quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Wimbledon. But the Serbian knows how to deal with these challenges. However, a little jump scare for his fans awaited during the last few points of the match. Well, what unfolded would have anybody worried, despite the 7-time Wimbledon Champion closing out the match. And the fans are out on social media having their say on the matter.

Well, it involved a nasty fall when the record maker was serving for the match at 40-30, 4th set. A gallant return from Fabio Cobolli was too hot for the Serb as he tried to move from left to right, and the stretch probably wasn’t enough. Maybe his leg got stuck in the grass surface. Whatever it is, his legs split, and he went down, with immediate visible agony on his face.

The Serbian stayed down for a few minutes. The entire Centre Court gasped right when he went down. We have seen how these incidents can lead to the worst. Immediately, the Chair Umpire got down from her seat and rushed to Djokovic to check on him. Cobolli came running, crossing over the nets to help his opponent, but also his idol. Time stopped at the All England Club. But the Gladiator of tennis slowly composed himself and made his way up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

There was Cobolli holding his idol’s racket, and once Djokovic was on his feet, the Champion took over the formality. No time to be injured – he had to win a match, and a Wimbledon. The Serbian is chasing history that will cement his place as the greatest tennis player. Score 40-40. Novak Djokovic resumed. And the immediate next 2 points were settled by him his way, clinically and with precision.

But his fans will still not be able to shake off what had happened before, isn’t it? Well, you don’t even have to be his fan to get concerned by it. Injuries for a sports person are the worst feeling. And tennis fans are out there expressing their unease about the incident.

Fans hope it’s not as bad as it looked as Novak Djokovic marches on

Something like this happens, it’s a major talking point. Djokovic is one of the prime contenders for Wimbledon, along with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. So, Jeu Blanc, a French X outlet, shared a pic of the incident with the caption: “All got really scared during that fall by Djokovic on match point Hoping it’s nothing serious. We already had this with Dimitrov, please not twice”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, the way Grigor Dimitrov had to retire in R16 was so painful. Nobody wants a repeat of that. The guy was leading 2 sets to love when the freak injury ended his 2025 Wimbledon journey then and there. Even Jannik Sinner had a fall that got his elbow banged up. So many falls and injuries this week, and at this Wimbledon. Djokovic and Sinner still live to tell the tale. But the fall from Djokovic was nasty. One fan of his was really troubled by it and tweeted, “No man, that looked very scary for Djokovic. I hope he’s okay, still two pts away.”

via Imago Wimbledon Tennis Championships – Day 2 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays in the Mens singles first round match against Alexandre Muller of France not seen during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2025 in London, England. Ray Tang / Anadolu London United Kingdom. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxRayxTangx

Well, Djokovic has got it done and is waiting for the clash with Sinner in the semi-finals. But the tennis fans will still be troubled. You never know when bad news can strike. The Serbian himself mentioned in the post-match on-court interview that he will talk to his physio to make sure it doesn’t happen. A split like that can damage your hamstring or your calf in the worst case. It’s a lengthy layoff; it can be even more painful. One fan said exactly that: “Yikes!!! That half split Djokovic just did looked painful af!! #Wimbledon”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some fans knew it was a big incident, the guy who is going for the record 8th Title taking a bad fall. More importantly, that guy is 38 years old. Obviously, it doesn’t matter for Novak Djokovic. The guy plans to be the oldest Grand Slam winner. But this fan didn’t waste any time dropping his update: “Djokovic nearly split in half there”. However, some are dealing with it with humor, because as a fan, moments like this can get very emotional and stressful. “Looked away and djokovic is doing the splits,” one fan went.

Hopefully, there is no damage, because we want an epic semi-final between Sinner and Djokovic. What say you? Stay on top of every twist and turn in the Championships with our Live Blog.