Novak Djokovic Surprised by Queen Camilla’s ‘Private’ Wimbledon Question He Refuses to Reveal

Wimbledon isn’t just a tournament, it’s a living, breathing monument to tennis history. The clash of rackets on grass, the roar of the crowd, and the echo of tradition make it unlike any other. Each summer, the All England Club transforms into a grand stage where legends are born and royalty meets greatness. Yesterday, that spectacle continued as Novak Djokovic shared a special moment with Queen Camilla. Another chapter in Wimbledon’s royal legacy. But when asked about their exchange, Novak kept it sealed: he won’t reveal the exchange, a mystery wrapped in elegance, just like Wimbledon itself.

Queen Camilla, 77, was among the many notable faces gracing SW19 on Wednesday, arriving at Wimbledon after a whirlwind morning of royal duties at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, hot on the heels of a glittering state banquet the previous night. Dressed in a striking white animal print dress by Fiona Clare, the Queen was joined by her sister Annabel Elliot in the Royal Box, just in time to catch 7-time champion Novak Djokovic take Centre Court for his quarter-final clash against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli.

Before the match began, a truly regal moment unfolded. Queen Camilla was introduced to Djokovic on the players’ lawn by All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans. With a warm smile and familiar charm, Camilla greeted the Serbian legend: “Oh what a treat, how nice to see you. It’s lovely to see you.” She added with genuine support, “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.” Djokovic, touched by the gesture, replied with grace: “It will be my great honour. I appreciate it.” Jevans, sensing the special moment, told Camilla: “He especially wanted to come and meet you.”

After dispatching Cobolli in four sets, Djokovic was naturally asked about the Queen’s words. But the champion held the moment close to his chest. “I prefer not to share that. It’s private. But we had a nice exchange. I was actually surprised with her comment and the question that she asked. It was non-tennis related. And she was very pleasant, very, very pleasant. And of course, it’s a great honor and privilege for me to be able to shake hands with with Queen of uh Queen of England,” he said, his voice tinged with humility.

Reflecting deeper on the royal encounter, Djokovic added, “And I’ve had that honor as well 2010 with Queen late Queen Elizabeth. And it’s obviously a phenomenal occasion for Wimbledon, you know, to host the royal family, and you know, Wimbledon has traditionally has been attracting royal family and so it’s beautiful to see there’s still an interest for our sport and of course it’s important for all of us.” For Djokovic, the handshake wasn’t just royal protocol, it was a memory stitched into Wimbledon’s timeless tapestry.

