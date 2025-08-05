Novak Djokovic Upsets Roger Federer’s Fans Over Shocking US Open Revelation

At a time when Novak Djokovic is in the final stages of his career, the Serb is garnering attention for all the wrong reasons. Soon after pulling out of the Cincinnati Masters, a new update dropped about his US Open participation, which linked him to Roger Federer. The two have been long-time rivals since the Swiss maestro was in his playing days years back. However, fans did not like it when Djokovic copied Federer’s style.

Hours back, Lacoste released Djokovic’s kit for the upcoming US Open. The Serb will be wearing an all-black outfit for the tournament, something that resembled Federer’s style a few years ago. Back in 2019, Federer went with Uniqlo’s all-black outfit, and he went on to reach the quarterfinals of that edition. The Swiss maestro even revealed the reason why he went ahead with such a unique outfit, saying, “New York City is always a favorite stop on the tour. I wanted to bring something elevated to the U.S. Open, and feel the black is a strong finale look for the Grand Slam. It also resonates with memories I have of playing here in the evening under the lights.”

Although Federer could reach just the last eight there, Novak Djokovic would be hoping to better Federer’s record with the all-black outfit in New York. Even as Djokovic’s US Open kit was eye-catching, fans criticized him for copying Federer’s style.

What did fans have to say about Novak Djokovic’s new US Open outfit?

It has been a frustrating season for Djokovic, as he still is in search of an elusive 25th Grand Slam trophy. Additionally, he hasn’t been treated well by the fans, who have often gone against him during his matches. When his similar kit to Federer dropped for the upcoming US Open, a fan said, “The desperation to be Federer.” The fan called out the Serb for copying Federer’s all-black kit from a few years back.

Interestingly, Federer wasn’t very successful while wearing the all-black outfit. Nonetheless, Novak Djokovic still went ahead with it. “He wants to be Federer so bad,” the fan wrote, as he felt that Djokovic wanted to receive the same love and affection from fans as Federer used to receive on the court. Meanwhile, although Djokovic would have his reasons to wear the all-black outfit, it might get uncomfortable in the soaring temperatures in New York. “Mimicking Roger? :))))” the fan questioned, as he was left dejected by Federer’s choice. In turn, Djokovic would find it uncomfortable to play in this outfit if he’s allotted a day session.

Further, such an outfit became Federer’s trademark look during the latter stages of his career. He used to play in several tournaments with such an outfit and thus, it became a resemblance to the Swiss maestro. One of the fans said, “Federer branded this look years ago with Nike,” as he didn’t want any other player to copy Federer’s style. Lastly, another X user predicted Djokovic’s outcome at the US Open. “Doesn’t matter what he wears, Sinner is far too good for him to beat,” the fan said, as he gave away hope of Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam title bid.

With Novak Djokovic’s best chance of winning the 25th major title disappearing at Wimbledon, the onus now lies on him to find success at the US Open. Can the Serb go on to win the US Open title in the all-black outfit? Let us know your views in the comments below.