Novak Djokovic Warns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner After Ending America’s US Open Dream

First at the Roland Garros and then at the All England Club. The magic of SinCaraz has swayed fans across the globe. Thanks to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s jaw-dropping, scintillating clashes in 2025. And it’s mostly been a bachata between the World No. 2 Alcaraz and World No. 1 Sinner across every grand slam finale. Now, the world remains eager to witness just one more epic showdown between the Italian and the Spaniard at the US Open. However, there’s one force to reckon with that may disrupt this anticipated battle at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Of course, it’s none other than 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic.

The 38-year-old, who’s defied age with his incredible deep runs across all four slams this season (albeit without a title victory), now has his own plans for the ongoing US Open edition. The Serbian knows that a majority of people are rooting for a Sinner-Alcaraz final. But now that he’s himself one step away from the verge of the summit clash, Djokovic has made his intention absolutely crystal clear. He wants to be a disruptor.

After besting America’s last hope this week in New York, Taylor Fritz, the Serbian had something to say on Sinner-Alcaraz’s growing rivalry at slams. “Well, I mean we don’t need to spend words about two of them. You know, we know they’re the two best players in the world. Everybody’s probably expecting and anticipating the finals between two of them.” He then confessed, “I’m going to try to, you know, mess up the plans of most of the people and let’s see.”

Djokovic stressed the fact that “Sinner still has to win a couple of matches to get to the finals,” while also commending the SinCaraz phenomenon. Per him, “they’re playing definitely the best tennis of any player here. You know, they’ve been a dominant force since the beginning of the tournament.”

While the Serbian has issued a stern warning to Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner ahead of the business end of the season’s last slam, it seems he will have to double down on his on-court prowess as well – just in case he ends up facing either of the two. But more than the Spaniard, he will need to be wary of the 24-year-old Italian who’s become his nemesis at slams.

Novak Djokovic and his Jannik Sinner jinx at slams

While usually it’s Novak Djokovic who enjoys a dominant H2H record against his rivals, the situation is the opposite in the curious case of Jannik Sinner. For the uninitiated, the World No.1 is currently leading the Serbian 6-4 after their ten ATP encounters. Most importantly, however, Sinner has kept Djokovic away from the summit clash of a major event for over a year now.

Back in January 2025, at the Australian Open, Sinner beat him in the semis. Then earlier this year at the French Open, too, the result remained unchanged as he bested the 24-time slam champion in yet another semifinal clash. If that wasn’t enough to prove his supremacy over Djokovic, Sinner did it again nearly two months ago at Wimbledon.

His loss at the grass major even evoked a strong reaction from former ATP icon Boris Becker. Commenting on Djokovic’s slam-winning potential going forward, he said, “That’s the big question now, because to win a Grand Slam, he probably has to beat both (Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner). That’s how it was with Wimbledon, and he said Wimbledon was the tournament where he had his best chance of winning a Grand Slam.”

It will be intriguing to see whether Djokovic can manage to stun Sinner should they meet in the final this weekend. Don’t forget to follow our live US Open blog to stay up-to-date with real-time action from Flushing Meadows.