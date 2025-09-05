Why Did Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Retire From Modelling? What Does She Do Now?

Novak Djokovic just can’t stop. Even after smacking Taylor Fritz around for the eleventh time, at the US Open quarters (those scores: 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, for the stat addicts). Djokovic’s still out here turning the tennis world into his own personal highlight reel. But, you know, it’s not just Djokovic who’s stealing the spotlight. His wife, Jelena Djokovic, low-key has her own thing going on. She used to model, but she ditched it to go full throttle on charity work, business moves, and, of course, family life. These days, she’s basically running the show as a humanitarian and someone who actually gets stuff done. No more posing under bright lights; she’s out there making a real difference. Honestly? Power couple energy. So, let’s take a closer look at her journey from a model to a life away from the spotlight.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Jelena Djokovic’s early modelling career: From runways to magazine covers
Honestly, Jelena Djokovic didn’t just stumble from modeling into philanthropy and business, She pretty much sprinted, powered by her brains and a big ol’ urge to do something that actually matters. She tried out modeling (remember that Figleaves.com campaign back in 2013?). Blink and you missed it, but let’s be real, she was always more about boardrooms than runways. She’s stacked with degrees too, a master’s degree from the International University of Monaco and a bachelor’s in luxury brand management from Bocconi University in Milan. Not exactly lightweight stuff.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
She gave the corporate world a shot, working at an oil company in Monte Carlo, but left because it impacted her time with Novak. Next thing you know, she’s co-founding the Novak Djokovic Foundation in 2007. Her real jam is helping disadvantaged kids in Serbia get a decent start in life. As global CEO, she’s hands-on, making sure these kids aren’t left behind.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Jelena Djokovic’s role behind the scenes today
Jelena’s basically a wizard when it comes to juggling everything. She’s not just her husband’s cheerleader (though, yeah, you’ll spot her courtside, biting her lip, acting like she’s not about to burst with nerves). She’s raising their two children, Stefan and Tara, running the house, and somehow still finding time for her own projects. And get this, she even manages not to totally freak out during matches, because she knows Djokovic can sense it.
“I have to be careful as I don’t want to get too emotional and distract Novak,” she once said. “We don’t want them to see us get emotional. When I’m at home watching him on the TV, I get even more passionate because I know the cameras aren’t on me.”
Jelena Djokovic’s philanthropy and social initiatives
Jelena Djokovic is way more than just “Novak’s wife.” She’s basically a philanthropic powerhouse, and she doesn’t mess around. She’s been running the Novak Djokovic Foundation since 2007, yeah, that long, pushing hard so underprivileged kids in Serbia actually get a shot at early childhood education. We’re talking 58 preschools built or revamped,€15 million invested, and 54,800 kids whose lives have totally changed. Not bad, right?
What’s cool is she’s all about the long game. Jelena doesn’t just throw money at problems. She actually teams up with local folks, making sure the stuff they build sticks around and actually helps. She’s got these global connections too. For instance, think UNICEF, Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, so it’s not just local, it’s all over the place. During COVID? She pivoted like a pro, rolling out digital resources to help thousands of stressed-out parents and teachers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
In conclusion, we can say that Jelena is no ordinary woman. She wears a ton of hats: businesswoman, charity boss, mom, and partner. Somehow, she makes it all work, and honestly, Novak Djokovic would probably tell you she’s the real MVP behind the scenes. Without her, the whole operation just wouldn’t run the same.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT