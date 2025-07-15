brand-logo
Novak Djokovic’s Breaks 7-Year Streak After Wimbledon Loss in Surprise Announcement

ByTanisha Kapoor

Jul 15, 2025 | 7:45 AM EDT

Novak Djokovic’s voice carried the weight of reality after yet another Grand Slam slipped through his grasp. “It’s just age, the wear and tear of the body,” the 38-year-old said, moments after Jannik Sinner had dismissed him in straight sets at Wimbledon. The match wasn’t close. World No. 1 Sinner dominated from the start, taking the first two sets with startling efficiency and recovering from a break down in the third to complete a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory. With that, Djokovic’s hopes of a record 25th Grand Slam title were halted once more. Still, despite the signs of time catching up, Djokovic isn’t ready to fade quietly. The loss at the All England Club appears to have only sharpened his resolve.

After years of carefully curated schedules to manage his fitness, Djokovic came into Wimbledon without playing any warmup events on grass. But the Serb is now shifting gears for the hardcourt season. He’s signed up for the Canadian Open Masters, marking his first appearance at the tournament in seven years. A four-time champion at the event, Djokovic has lifted the trophy twice each in Montreal (2007, 2011) and Toronto (2012, 2016). He also finished runner-up in 2015.

Is Djokovic's age finally catching up, or can he still dominate the hardcourt season?

