Novak Djokovic’s Coaching Change Dubbed ‘Strange’ as Ex-ATP Pro Makes an Honest Confession

There’s a lot of chatter in the tennis community about Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champ, possibly teaming up with Monica Seles, who he looked up to as a kid and is a nine-time major winner.

Djokovic stirred the pot with these rumors before the US Open, hinting to Serbian media, “I think you know who I’m talking about. I’m smiling because it’s like you’ve read my mind, but I can’t tell you anything. I’ve been stirring the pot a little, talking… We’ll see; you’ll be informed. We’ll see. These are just initial talks, and it’s more about the emotional aspect than a long-term partnership. That would mean a lot to me. I think you know who I’m talking about, but let’s not go into names now, so I don’t jump the gun. If it even happens… We’ve had some interesting conversations.”

Seles has been a mentor to Djokovic for quite some time, and she’s viewed as someone who can offer not only tactical advice but also some solid psychological support. But, you know, those rumors have raised quite a few eyebrows, even from individuals like former ATP pro Viktor Troicki.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to a report by Express, he said, “I heard that from you, I don’t know. It’s a little strange to me. I don’t know how good she has been in tennis in recent years – a decade actually. But she is a great champion, a great name, we will see if it will come true.”

A chasm opens up between the symbolic importance of bringing in a legend and the practical requirements of a player who is still playing at the top level, as Troicki’s remarks show. His comments highlight worries about whether Seles, who stepped away from the game in 2008 and has dealt with some health issues, including a recent diagnosis of myasthenia gravis, can provide the support Djokovic needs to finally clinch that elusive 25th Grand Slam title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 12, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 11 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15392287hy

AD

For Djokovic, at this point in his career where he values flexibility over full-time commitments, Seles is more than just a coach; she’s a meaningful connection to his roots and a real source of inspiration. While he dives into history, it’s worth wondering if nostalgia and mentorship can really lead to success on the court. Or, as Troicki suggests, does Djokovic need someone who’s more in tune with the current game to tackle the challenges that lie ahead? So, how did the Serbian’s experience go with his last coach?

Novak Djokovic had to move on from that relationship

It’s interesting to note that Novak Djokovic’s last coach was none other than former British tennis star Andy Murray. It’s quite a surprising partnership, especially considering their long-standing rivalry on the court! Murray joined Djokovic’s team in November 2024, right after he retired from professional tennis. So, the partnership really kicked off well, especially at the 2025 Australian Open.

Djokovic made it to the semifinals and even snagged a big win against Carlos Alcaraz. Unfortunately, he had to retire against Alexander Zverev due to an injury. Even with those moments of success, the pair had a tough time keeping things steady, and Djokovic’s performance really dropped off in the tournaments that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The coaching relationship wrapped up mutually in May 2025, with both sides highlighting their ongoing respect and friendship for each other. Djokovic gave an honorable mention to Murray for all his effort and commitment, saying, “Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together.” After the split, Djokovic quickly set up a temporary coaching arrangement with Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic. Also, the Serbian has made it clear that he’s not in a hurry to find a new coach for himself.

Do check out our US Open live blog for all the latest updates!