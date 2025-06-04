Novak Djokovic’s Darkest Slam Moment Returns as French Open Controversy Draws American Bigwigs’ Fiery Verdict

The French Open quarterfinals brought about a huge blow for American prospects as both Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe have been ousted. Paul fell to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, while Tiafoe’s electrifying clash with Lorenzo Musetti ended in defeat despite a hard-fought comeback. Musetti stormed through the first set 6-2, but Tiafoe struck back, leveling the match and raising hopes. It was at this point that the heat of battle got the best of the Italian, who erupted in frustration during a tense moment, kicking the ball at the French Open line judge. In response, now, CoCo Vandeweghe and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens reignited debate by invoking Novak Djokovic’s infamous US Open disqualification.

During that 2020 US Open match against Pablo Carreno Busta, the 24-time GS champion lost his serve at 6-5 and, in frustration, struck a ball that accidentally hit a lineswoman in the throat, leading to his immediate ejection.

Now, with emotions running high after a similar controversy at Roland-Garros, American stars CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens have stepped forward with their blunt take on the matter. Drawing on Djokovic’s past, both have called for clearer boundaries and stricter consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct on court.

Speaking on the TNT Sports broadcast, former US Fed Cup player CoCo Vandeweghe didn’t mince words about what she saw. “There is a steep line whether or not you meant it in a malicious way or it in an accidental way. You do not touch an umpire, and I think that needs to evolve into tennis very quickly. And I understand that this one was let slide,” she said.

Vandeweghe referenced Novak’s 2020 exit, stating, “We had the Novak Djokovic, where he hit the ball backwards. Yes, it was with the racket, so it came off with a little bit more force. To me, there is no line that we need to toe. It is either you touched an umpire or you didn’t touch an umpire, plain and simple, on accident or on purpose. Because the second it goes bad, it’s going to go really bad.”

She also called for tennis to adopt stricter measures like other sports as well. “And I think that’s what tennis needs to prevent and follow what the other sports do. You put hands on an umpire, the ball hits an umpire on your purposeful act or accidental, act you are ejected,” she emphasized.

Joining the conversation was former US Open champion and new TNT analyst Sloane Stephens. While she agreed that Musetti’s act wasn’t malicious, she didn’t let him off the hook. “That’s just insane. I don’t think that it was on purpose. I don’t think it was malicious. That was just dumb, I would say. I do think that it’s all happened to one of us where we like hit a ball, did something stupid, and almost hit someone or almost whatever,” she said.

Stephens also believes the sport needs a structured response to such infractions. “But I do think in tennis, the last couple of years it has gotten out of control. So I don’t know if that’s defaulting everyone. I don’t know if that’s giving him a fine after the tournament, that’s 25 grand, so he doesn’t do it again. I don’t know what that is. But there does need to be some sort of consequence to when these things are happening, because I think it just continues to happen and nothing is happening,” she added.

And while Vandeweghe and Stephens did not hold back on their opinions on the incident, Frances Tiafoe had a few things to say, too.

Frances Tiafoe opens up about the ball-kicking incident by his fellow competitor

The moment of controversy arrived when Lorenzo Musetti, trailing in the second set, let frustration creep in. As Frances Tiafoe held serve to lead 5-3, Musetti appeared visibly irritated. While receiving balls from a ball boy, the Italian dropped one behind the baseline and, instead of picking it up, kicked it with his left foot on the half-volley. The ball unintentionally struck a line judge in the chest.

Realizing the seriousness of his action, Musetti immediately walked toward the official, raising his racket in a gesture of apology. Despite the incident, the chair umpire issued only a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct from the now Roland Garros semifinalist. No further action was taken, and Musetti went on to close out the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe, who witnessed the event from across the net, didn’t hold back when asked about the incident post-match. “Obviously he did that and nothing happened,” said Tiafoe. “I think that’s comical, but it is what it is. Nothing happened, so there’s nothing really to talk about. Obviously it’s not consistent, so it is what it is.”

Adding to the chorus of opinions, former doubles GS champion and top seed Rennae Stubbs took to X, posting, “Musetti is VERY LUCKY to be still on court right now. You cannot kick a ball and it hit the lines person and not be defaulted. I know he didn’t mean it but no one does, man, this is BAD! And he’s out there playing right, knowing he could easily have been in the locker room!”

With the incident sparking widespread debate, what’s your take on how it was handled? We’d love to hear your thoughts.