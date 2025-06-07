Novak Djokovic’s Emotional French Open Exit Reignites Aussie Scars in Raw Andy Roddick Reflection

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam colossus, may have played his final French Open, but his legacy thundered far beyond the clay of Paris. At 38, the last standing member of the “Big 3” left Roland Garros with a quiet, dignified exit, but one that roared across continents. His grace didn’t go unnoticed, especially not by former GS champion Andy Roddick, who praised Djokovic’s class later. Yet, even in admiration, the American couldn’t help but raise a pointed question about the Australian Open, which happened months ago, the Slam where Novak has reigned supreme, but, as Roddick hints, perhaps not celebrated enough!

Novak Djokovic bowed out of the French Open with a 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) semifinal loss to top seed Jannik Sinner yesterday. Just one step short of another French Open final, the Serbian icon gave the Parisian crowd a moment to remember. As he laid down his racquet bags and kissed the red clay, a wave of emotion surged through Court Philippe-Chatrier. He touched the red dirt, placed a hand on his heart, and offered a poignant wave: an image that felt like a possible farewell.

For Andy Roddick, the moment struck deep. Watching Djokovic’s heartfelt goodbye echoed a mix of gratitude and grief, like a warrior saluting his battlefield one last time. Was it truly a goodbye, or simply an emotional “au revoir” until next June? Roddick, along with millions of viewers, sensed the momentousness of what could be the final chapter in Paris, all while still grappling with the contrasting reactions he received from the Australian crowd in January this year.

Speaking on his podcast “Served,” Andy Roddick peeled back the curtain on a deeply emotional moment that left him rattled with goosebumps. As he watched the Serbian’s moving farewell on the red clay of Roland Garros, memories of his own career-ending chapter came flooding back. “When I walked off at Wimbledon in 2012 I didn’t know it was the last time I was going to walk off but I didn’t know it wasn’t right and so I took an extra beat and like looked around for a second. I’m getting like goosebumps like thinking about what I just saw with Novak,” Roddick confessed.

via Imago Image Credits: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

He continued, drawing vivid imagery of Djokovic’s farewell after his SF loss to Jannik Sinner. “Him stopping putting his bags on the clay, taking a breath smiling he was walking down memory lane. It was amazing. I’m getting goosebumps talking about it. It was awesome, and the crowd! Props to the crowd,” Roddick added, echoing admiration for the audience that honored Novak with a standing ovation.

But the contrast from earlier this year from Down Under couldn’t have been more striking. Roddick didn’t hold back when referencing the crowd behavior during the AO semifinal in January.

Djokovic, already battling a groin injury sustained against Carlos Alcaraz in the QF, retired just one set into his clash with Alexander Zverev in the semis. Some spectators at Rod Laver Arena showered him with boos as he exited, a reaction that Roddick deemed utterly disgraceful. “You’re better than the Australian Open was when they were booing him when he walked that was that was stupid. You guys were great,” he said of the French crowd. “He even tried to fight with you today and you wouldn’t let him you kept you. Just your cheers got louder when he tried to fight with you to create a little energy,”

Even Zverev came to Djokovic’s defense post-match in the AO, chastising the Melbourne crowd. “You’ve got to understand, Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport, for the past 20 years, absolutely everything of his life,” he said, calling for respect for the Serbian’s legacy.

Now, as Djokovic sets his sights on extending his GS count to 25, Roddick made one more prediction, hinting that the final chapter might not be written on clay or hard court. Yes! You guessed it right!

Andy Roddick tips Novak Djokovic for 25th Slam at Wimbledon

The Serb gave everything he had on court yesterday, over 3 hours of relentless grit, signature fire, and sparks of his vintage brilliance. But it wasn’t enough to stop the rising force of Jannik Sinner, who held firm to punch his ticket to his 1st-ever Roland Garros final, where he’ll face the ever-dangerous Carlos Alcaraz.

But don’t call it the end, not yet! Andy Roddick, never shy with bold takes, sees the next chapter already unfolding for Novak. Speaking on his podcast “Served” the former US Open champ laid it bare: “Everything he does well at 38 gets better when he steps onto a grass court.” That grass, of course, leads straight to Wimbledon, white attire, center court!

Roddick doubled down on his belief that the ‘All England Club’ could be the stage where history will be rewritten once again. “There’s no chance he walks into Wimbledon and doesn’t think I’m always wrong about Novak,” Roddick mused. “I would suspect that he walks into Wimbledon saying, ‘This is my best shot to win a major.’”

And why not? His Roland Garros run, according to the American, was the perfect tune-up. “I think making the semis in Roland Garros increases his chances of doing well at Wimbledon,” he said. “He got the pacing of a Grand Slam event right.”

With Wimbledon kicking off on June 30th, do you believe the Serb will seize his moment at Center Court and finally raise his Grand Slam tally to 25?