Novak Djokovic’s Retirement Questions Get Important Verdict From National Reporter

When Novak Djokovic lost the French Open semifinal last month against Jannik Sinner, it was a heartbreaking moment, not just for him but for his millions of fans as well. Back in January, he couldn’t win the Grand Slam due to a hamstring injury in Melbourne. Then at the Roland Garros, he was outplayed by the World No.1 despite giving it all, at 38. “This could have been the last match ever, I played here – I don’t know. That’s why it was a bit more emotional at the end,” he confessed in a post-match interview. But the Serbian is not one to embrace disappointment and live with it. He defies it. The way he’s defied his age like it’s nothing. Proof? He’s into his 52nd overall and seventh-straight Wimbledon semifinal this week.

To anyone who was thinking that retirement would be Djokovic’s next move, it’s not happening. Not sooner, at least. That’s what a notable expert has also claimed just hours before the Serbian’s clash against Jannik Sinner – at the grass major on Centre Court.

During an episode of the Tennis Channel live podcast, renowned insider Jon Wertheim expressed his honest opinion on Djokovic’s tennis career after the ongoing Wimbledon. Citing the French Open loss, Wertheim revealed, “I think there is this conventional wisdom that if he does have another major in him, this ironically enough might be his best shot. And yeah, I mean, he sort of left Roland Garros and we all was like Zapruder. We all sort of looked at every frame when he kissed the court and left.” He went on to dismiss any doubts on the Serbian’s will to continue playing. In fact, to him he appears to be going smooth for his age on the court.

“And then he comes here (Wimbledon) and he’s been giddy, he’s had his family with him. Oh yeah, he’s also won five matches. This does not seem like a guy on the threshold of calling it quits.” Making a wild claim, Wertheim continued, “So I mean, I think with Novak, who knows? And I’m not sure he knows, but this does not seem like this sort of swan song, that this great valedictory and one last time for the old guy who’s still got it.”

Concluding his remarks, he said, “I think we’re all talking about him and he sees himself as a contender and just a flat contender, not a 38-year-old one.” But guess what? One person in the panel still had concerning thoughts on Djokovic’s future. Why so?

Ex-ATP pro says Novak Djokovic’s fate depends on Jannik Sinner

Reacting to Wertheim’s comments, former ATP pro Prakash Amritraj expressed his own doubts for the Serbian. “As a fan of the sport, of course, and a huge fan of Novak, I certainly hope this isn’t his last run at Wimbledon.” He continued, “I think this upcoming match against Jannik Sinner, it’s going to say a lot. The defeat in Paris, fairly comprehensive.” Well, it certainly was. The Italian didn’t give any chance to the Serbian. In fact, he didn’t even lose a set against him, winning with a score line of 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3).

Currently Sinner is also leading the H2H tally 5-4 against the Serbian. Looking at their upcoming Wimbledon face-off, one would surely think of their encounter in Paris. And if the fate remains unchanged for Djokovic against Sinner, it’s hard to say if he will opt to continue. “I think how this one goes may edge him one way or another.”

But again, tennis is an unpredictable sport and anything can happen in the course of a set, game, or a point itself. After the French Open loss, Djokovic did give hints on his future. “Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months’ time here again? I don’t know.” For now, it seems he’s got fire in himself to unleash remarkable shots on the court. It’s been evident from his Wimbledon campaign in last two weeks. Still, no one knows how his journey will shape up after this week.

What are your thoughts on his prospects against Sinner going into the semifinal? Will he opt for a farewell and drop his chase of the 25th major if he loses again? Let us know in the comments below.