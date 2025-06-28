Novak Djokovic’s Rival Fuels Olympic Fire With Surprise Pre-Wimbledon Banter

Novak Djokovic‘s love affair with grass is anything but new. With 7 Wimbledon titles to his name, he stands just behind the great Roger Federer’s 8. Now chasing Slam No. 25 and a 101st career title, the Serbian maestro eyes Centre Court once more. But before Novak tries his luck on the Wimbledon lawns this year, a cheeky little banter at his warm-up match may have just poked the Olympic bear. Yep, that light-hearted exchange somehow stirred up the ultimate cryptic question—will he chase more Olympic glory?

With Wimbledon just days away, Novak Djokovic stuck to his trusted ritual, an appearance at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. The 24-time GS king graced the lush lawns of the Hurlingham Club for his lone warm-up match, squaring off against Karen Khachanov on a golden Friday afternoon. It’s a yearly stop, a place where the Serbian sharpens his blades before battle. This time, he faced a 7-6(4), 6-4 defeat, hours after learning he landed in Jack Draper’s quarter at the All England Club.

But it wasn’t just about the scoreline, though. The real spark came from Khachanov himself. The Russian’s cheeky banter lit a spark in Novak, flipping on the Olympic switch in his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Immediately following his match, Karen Khachanov openly discussed his Wimbledon preparations. “Grass is always short season. I played a couple of tournaments, Novak doesn’t need to. He’s always ready. Age is just a number & doesn’t matter…his ambition is to play until at least 2032…” he quipped. Standing nearby with a grin, Novak soaked it all in like a mental boost. “I feel like I’m under a psychology session you know. He’s encouraging me. He’s giving me positive feedback. Thank you Karen,” Novak replied, smiling from the opposite side.

AD

Banter aside, Novak Djokovic has already made his Olympic intentions crystal clear. The Serbian maestro, who famously defeated Carlos Alcaraz in Paris last year to finally clinch his long-awaited Olympic gold and complete the elusive career ‘Golden Slam,’ isn’t done just yet. With his eyes set on history, Djokovic now dreams bigger, beyond Grand Slam, beyond age.

In a recent conversation with football manager Slaven Bilic, Novak laid bare his vision. “The only thing that I have in my head, which gives me motivation, is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles,” he said. “It is the only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics.”

Should he successfully defend his Olympic singles title in 2028, Djokovic would join elite company, becoming only the 2nd man in history to do so after Sir Andy Murray. But could he go even further? Brisbane 2032 is a long shot, with Novak turning 45 by then, yet he could still line up. After all, Oscar Swahn competed at 72 in the 1920 Olympics, and won gold in shooting.

Meanwhile, on court, Djokovic is already showing signs of readiness for another grass-court masterpiece this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Novak Djokovic weighs in on Wimbledon title prospects

Novak Djokovic, the 38-year-old titan and undisputed GOAT of men’s tennis, has been walking a tightrope between legacy and farewell ever since he finally struck Olympic gold in Paris last year. But after falling in straight sets to Jannik Sinner in the French Open SF, the tone changed. In a hushed press room, Novak let vulnerability peek through: “I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know.”

Since that golden moment in Paris, triumphs have been rare. Djokovic has lifted just one trophy, an ATP 250 title in Geneva. It may not have made headlines, but it carried immense weight. It marked his 100th career title, trailing only behind greats like Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer. Yet one colossal goal still drives him: to become the first player ever to win 25 GS singles titles, a mark even Margaret Court couldn’t touch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favorite tournament. I’m going to do everything possible to get myself ready,” Novak shared after his loss in Paris. “I guess my best chances maybe are [at] Wimbledon or a faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that.”

But time isn’t the only opponent anymore. Jannik Sinner has cracked the code, and Carlos Alcaraz, fearless and reigning, stands guard. The grass may still sing Djokovic’s name, but the next generation’s footsteps are echoing louder than ever. Could this be his last, best shot at 25?