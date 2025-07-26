Novak Djokovic’s Tennis BFF Spills the Beans on His Bond With the Serb: ‘We Hated Each Other’

Is it ever possible for two rivals to become friends? Many might say no, but Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are out to prove otherwise. What began as a tense rivalry filled with sharp words and icy glances has slowly transformed into one of the most surprising friendships on the tennis tour. And now, the Aussie is finally spilling the full story.

Their bond took the spotlight at the Brisbane International, where Djokovic and Kyrgios teamed up for doubles. Sure, they crashed out in the second round, but their chemistry was clear. Even in defeat, the sight of the two sharing a side of the court showed how far they’ve come. Back in 2019, Kyrgios had very different things to say. On the No Challengers Remaining podcast, he took a sharp dig at Novak Djokovic, saying, “A sick obsession with wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger (Federer).” That wasn’t a one-off. In 2021, Kyrgios called Djokovic a “tool,” a comment that didn’t go unnoticed. Djokovic responded, “Off the court, I don’t have much respect for him, to be honest.”

But something shifted. In a candid interview with Patrick Mouratoglou, Kyrgios explained, “Well, we hated each other. Actually, we didn’t hate each other — we just didn’t like each other. And then, obviously, the COVID stuff happened. Then after the Wimbledon final… it was strange for me too. I never thought that — especially me, like I’m so normal — I’d be friends with the greatest of all time.”

The former World No. 13 further added, “Like, he’ll message me, ‘How are you doing?’ and I’m like, ‘You have nothing else to do?’ It’s crazy to me. And it’s not even a tennis thing — when we practice, his kids come out, and I hit with them. That’s important. It’s hard to find tennis players who actually care about the other stuff.”

What really flipped the script was the drama around Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia in 2022. While most of the tennis world stayed silent or neutral, Kyrgios stood by him publicly. That support didn’t go unnoticed. The Wimbledon 2022 final was also major turning point. Djokovic defeated Kyrgios in four sets, but it wasn’t just the tennis that stood out. During his winner’s speech, the Serb called Kyrgios “a deserving finalist” and “one of the best players in the world.” That moment seemed to seal their mutual respect.

It’s a long way from name-calling in press conferences. But if you thought Nick Kyrgios had made peace with all his old rivals, think again. When it comes to Rafael Nadal, the story is very different.

Unlike friendship with Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios opens up on Rafael Nadal feud

Their history dates back to Wimbledon 2014, when Kyrgios, ranked outside the top 100, shocked Nadal and the world. It was the first time since 1992 that a player ranked so low beat a world number one at a Slam. That upset lit the fuse on a rivalry that would burn for years.

Between 2014 and 2022, the two clashed nine times. Nadal led their head-to-head 6-3, but most of those wins didn’t come easy. Only three matches were straightforward. The rest were battles, with Kyrgios pushing Nadal every time.

But the fire behind those battles wasn’t just competitive spirit. Speaking on the ‘Nothing Major’ podcast, Nick Kyrgios didn’t hold back. The former Wimbledon finalist said, “I couldn’t stand him. When I saw him walking on and off the court, he generated a lot of hatred in me; I despised him immensely. I was very motivated to play against him; I felt a great rage inside me and I always tried to play my best tennis to show everyone that I idolized him for his work ethic, that you can succeed by having fun and staying calm. I never had similar feelings when facing Roger or Novak, for example.”

So while one feud has turned into friendship, another still holds a spark. Kyrgios may be ranked 640 in the ATP rankings right now, but he’s using his protected ranking of 21 to secure a spot in the US Open main draw. He’s been testing the waters in doubles too, teaming up with Gael Monfils at the DC Open, though the pair fell in the first round.