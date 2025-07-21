Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Ambitions Raise Bold Retirement Message From Veteran Analyst

It has been almost two years since we saw Novak Djokovic lifting a Grand Slam title. The 38-year-old has been desperately looking for his 25th major title, but something is not just clicking for the Serb in the ‘Sincaraz’ era. In the previous three major tournaments, he failed to proceed further than the semifinals. Father time seems to be catching up. After his loss to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals, he said, “Playing best-of-five, particularly this year, has been a real struggle for me physically. The longer the tournament goes, the worse the condition gets.”

During the 2025 Indian Wells, too, Novak Djokovic admitted that things have been a bit different for him in the last couple of years, and he said that he has been struggling to play at the desired level. Taking his retirement buzz to further levels, after his French Open exit, he said that he didn’t know if his semi-final loss against Jannik Sinner was his final appearance at the clay-court slam.

Irrespective of tournaments, there is always a bit of curiosity about: ‘How long?’ with each of his exits. After missing out on the chances of clinching the title at the previous three major tournaments this season, Novak Djokovic will be setting his sights on his fifth US Open title in just a few days. Last year, Novak Djokovic surprisingly lost in the third round of the US Open against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. Suppose his fate is the same this year. What would happen then?

Speaking about Djokovic’s retirement considerations during a conversation with Gill Gross, veteran tennis analyst, Steve Flink said, “I think if he came to New York and didn’t go that far and had a surprising loss in the R16, then I think he might think seriously and say, ‘There’s no point.’ ‘How is this going to get better next year? I’m going to turn 39. Why would my body react better?'”Highlighting his incredible hunger to work harder and stay fit all the time, Flink says he thinks Djokovic has set some standards for himself.

Hence, failing to live up to those and fulfill his desired expectations could make him think twice. Recently, even Nick Kyrgios shared his thoughts on the potential date for Novak Djokovic’s retirement. While talking about his conversation with Djokovic at the 2025 Indian Wells, the Aussie said that he thinks Djokovic has “got to be finished soon“. He even claimed that he doesn’t see him playing for more than another year. However, amid all these, there is a new concern surrounding Novak Djokovic before his US Open campaign.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the 2025 Canadian Open

Novak Djokovic suffered a nasty slip while trying to secure the match point against Flavio Cobolli in the QF of the French Open. Although he didn’t share many details about his injury at Wimbledon, it didn’t seem like he was moving too well, even in his match against Jannik Sinner. However, he later came up with a statement assuring his fans that he feels this injury will not keep him away from the Tour for too long, and he’s convinced that he can arrive at the US Open in his highest fitness levels and bring out his A-game in New York.

However, his recent withdrawal from the Canadian Open has now started to raise a few question marks. Novak Djokovic had last taken part in this tournament in 2018. So, this is just another year when his Canadian fans will miss seeing him back in action!

Considering his recent confessions and seeing him struggle at the crucial matches in the Grand Slams, tennis legend Chanda Rubin suggested that Novak Djokovic has some “serious questions” to answer ahead of the US Open, but can he win his 25th major title? On this, his former coach, Boris Becker, said on a recent episode of Boris Petkovic that he’s glad that he reached the SF; however, he feels Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are better than Novak Djokovic on his good days. Becker added that he isn’t sure about how realistic Djokovic’s chances of beating Margaret Court’s record are “because time is running out for him.” Do you think Novak Djokovic has a chance of winning the US Open title this year?