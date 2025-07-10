Novak Djokovic’s Wife Makes 20-Year Confession After Surviving Wimbledon Pressure Test

Novak Djokovic‘s journey has been anything but smooth in the last two decades. Injuries, setbacks, and criticisms. He’s faced it all while still making his way through hardships and staying on top. At 38, he’s still going while chasing the dream of becoming the first player to win 25 Grand Slams. But it’s not just his dream alone. There’s a special person who’s been by his side over the last twenty years, cheering from the stands, crying during the most heartbreaking moments while lifting his spirits to never give up. Yes, it’s none other than his loving wife Jelena Djokovic who’s once again in London, at the Centre Court, to cheer for the former World No.1 as he eyes his eighth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic bested a young Fabio Cobolli in a hard-fought battle on Wednesday. Despite losing the first set in a tiebreaker, the 24-time slam king didn’t lose his calm and kept going, eventually snatching a 14th semifinal ticket at the All England Club. It’s a record among ATP players at this major now. The Serbian defeated Italian with a final score line of 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to confirm a spot in the last four. And as always, Jelena couldn’t be happier to witness her beloved rising from adversities and clinching another scintillating victory.

Taking to her Instagram, she later simply showered praises on Djokovic. Jelena wrote, “20 years of sitting on the edge of my seat for this amazing man 🫣❤️🤯”

via Imago

