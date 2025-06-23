Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Chances Revealed as Ex-Pro Downplays Sinner-Alcaraz Buzz

Novak Djokovic has touched down on the fresh grass of Wimbledon, just a week before the action begins. The 38-year-old is already the most decorated man in Grand Slam history with 24 titles, but he’s not done yet. Wimbledon offers him the chance to grab a record-breaking 25th major and match Roger Federer’s tally of eight titles at the All England Club. That’s not going to be easy, though. The path is packed with obstacles like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the two young stars who have been ruling the tour. But a former ATP star is placing his bets on him.

Novak Djokovic showed signs of his old self at Roland Garros, where he dropped just one set before falling to Sinner in the semifinals. Even in defeat, he showed why he’s still a threat on the biggest stages. He’s returning to a surface he knows all too well. The former World No.1 last won Wimbledon in 2022 and reached the final in the past two editions, only to lose both times to Carlos Alcaraz.

But there are some who still believe in the Serb’s chances. Former Spanish player Feliciano Lopez spoke to SkySports and said, “It’s hard to say if this is Novak’s last chance, because with Novak, you have to pay attention to what you say about him. He is not at the level of Carlos and Jannik, especially in the last 18 months, because the numbers speak for themselves, but the way he played against Sinner surprised me.”

The former World No.12 continued, “He challenged Sinner and pushed him to his last trenchments, and even if the gap is still large, I think the grass is the only place where he can reach their level (in Alcaraz and Sinner), because the grass is very different. Djokovic has proven that he can still compete at this level, but he will have more chances on the grass.”

The 2025 season has been full of ups and downs for the 38-year-old. He started the year with a muscle tear during his Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev and had to retire mid-match.

Since then, he’s managed a few high points. He was runner-up in Miami, broke his title drought in Geneva by claiming his 100th ATP title, and made it to the semifinals at Roland Garros.

Still, Djokovic says Wimbledon isn’t the main thing driving him right now. He recently opened up about what truly keeps him going.

Novak Djokovic reveals the only thing keeping him going

In a chat with football manager Slaven Bilic, Novak Djokovic said, “The only thing that I have in my head, which gives me motivation, is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles. It is the only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics.”

He beat Carlos Alcaraz in Paris last year to finally win his Olympic gold and complete the career Golden Slam. Djokovic will be 41 when the 2028 LA Games kick off, but if he defends his Olympic crown, he’ll join Sir Andy Murray as the only men’s singles player to ever do it.

Until then, all eyes are on Wimbledon. And Djokovic has unfinished business on grass. He’s back, hungry, and chasing history. Can he write another chapter at SW19? What do you think?