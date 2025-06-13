Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Dream Rattled as Ex-Pro Drops Brutal Reality Check

Last year, in an interview, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, revealed that the 4-year-old Novak is still inside him, and he still has the same love and hunger for the sport. However, having said that, he also stated, “But at the same time, there’s probably a more mature Novak, a father and a husband, who is like, ‘Come on, man. There are other things in life too.” Although according to him, a part of him always wants to keep going, on some other days, he admits, “I’m unmotivated and less inspired to travel and play when I want to be at home and have a normal life.” Djokovic turned 38 on 22 May, and a couple of days later, he finally got the chance to lift the 100th title of his career in Geneva. What about his 25th Grand Slam? Well, although Nole made it to the SF at Roland Garros, he couldn’t do much against the current world number one, Jannik Sinner. Seeing his performance in that match, a former tennis pro now shares a concerning opinion about the Serb’s future.

After making an early exit from Indian Wells this season, Novak Djokovic admitted that things have become a bit different for him in the last couple of years. He said that he has been struggling to play at the desired level. However, after reaching the final in the Miami Open, he roared back by saying, “I still have it in my legs, in my hands, in my arms.“Later on, he also showcased his intentions to compete with the younger generation at the “highest level.” Amid all these, seeing these up and down trajectories, several tennis experts came up with various opinions about the Serb.

For example, Rennae Stubbs said, “I worry the motivation is gone,” while Serena Williams’ other former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, drew a similarity between Novak Djokovic’s struggle with Williams in her initial phases of the 2012 season. He questioned, “What’s his goal now that he found out to win more Slams than his two big rivals, which were Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal]?“ Talking about winning Slams, Djokovic will get a second bite at the cherry at Wimbledon this year. But before his grass-court campaign, former tennis pro-Luke Saville shared a gloomy take on Djokovic’s future during a recent interview on Australian Open TV.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Highlighting Djokovic’s 4-6,5-7,6(3)-7 defeat to Sinner at the French Open, he said, “He has 24 Slams, you know he’s got that record sewn up. He’s won every event there is, all the Masters, the most Master series, weeks at number one. But I sort of felt like watching him against Sinner, it was the first time I felt like he sort of didn’t have that belief, in my opinion. I could be wrong, but just watching him, it was like I felt like there was a realization from him that he can’t compete at this level with those top two anymore.”

AD

Saville further added, “I know he beat Alcaraz at Roland Garros in the Olympic final match, but I think he feels like his level is still pretty good to get to the semis and quarters and maybe a final of a Grand Slam. But to beat probably he has to beat two of those guys to win a Grand Slam going forward and I think he’s going to be real shot at Wimbledon coz at grass he has definitely proved himself there but I just felt like maybe he lost a little bit of that belief with the top two maybe three.“

via Imago Image Credits: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

Not only Luke Saville, but Rennae Stubbs also showcased her concern about Novak Djokovic’s future after seeing his performance in that match. Stubbs tweeted, “I think that’s the last we might see of Nole in Paris. That wasn’t a see you next year walk-off court.” Having missed the chance at Roland Garros, can Djokovic make it count at Wimbledon?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

American tennis legend drops a bold prediction for Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon

Wimbledon has always been a happy hunting ground for Novak Djokovic. Seven out of these twenty-four Grand Slam titles have come from here. Last year, although he reached the final, Djokovic was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the final by 2-6,2-6, 6(4)-7. Can he win it this time? Well, replying to this, Jimmy Connors said, “Sure? Why not? His success on all the Grand Slam surfaces has been pretty amazing, let’s face it.” However, according to Sam Querrey, “I don’t think Novak [Djokovic] can win a Major if he has to beat Carlos [Alcaraz] and [Jannik] Sinner.“

He thinks Novak Djokovic can only win a Slam if Sinner and Alcaraz get knocked out of the tournament early. However, Jack Sock said, “I am excited to see Novak at Wimbledon because it’s on grass and I think his game and his age, the points are going to be shorter and he will be able to do a bit more damage from the baseline.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adding more to this, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rick Macci, said that depending on the draw, Novak Djokovic has a “real shot at getting number 25 at BIG W.” Even Andy Roddick looked quite optimistic about Djokovic’s chances at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

He said, “I am going to say this right now. Novak can win Wimbledon. I am just going to tell you. Nothing he does at 38 becomes easier when he steps onto a clay court. Everything he does well at 38 gets better when he steps onto a grass court.” Roddick says that he believes Djokovic walks into Wimbledon saying that this is his best chance to win a major. Do you also think the Serb can clinch his 25th major title at the 2025 Wimbledon?