Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Hopes Hit With a Major Roadblock After Latest Injury Concerns

“My body is not the same today as it was before,” Novak Djokovic said, as he had a slip-up during his match against Flavio Cobolli in the Wimbledon semifinals yesterday. At 38, one can hardly imagine continuing to play at the highest level without any injury setbacks. However, Djokovic is in search of his elusive 25th Grand Slam title and is giving his all to lift at least one major trophy more. This has its share of side effects, as it has taken a toll on his body. Ahead of his semifinal match against Jannik Sinner tomorrow, the Serb was hit with a major setback.

According to a tweet by SportsKlub journalist Saša Ozmo, Djokovic won’t be taking part in a practice session at Wimbledon today, just hours ahead of his next match. This denotes that Djokovic is still feeling the effects of his ugly fall in the last match and hasn’t recovered completely to be able to practice today. It comes as a major blow to Djokovic, who is looking to continue his strong form in the tournament.

After his match against Cobolli, Novak Djokovic described his injury scare after the slip-up during the encounter. He said, “I managed to finish the match, but yes, I have to look at it more closely with my team and the physios. As far as the fall goes, it was a very ugly fall. It was very uncomfortable. That happens on grass. I’ve had quite a few of those throughout my career on grass… I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I’ll feel tomorrow. We’ll see. I hope that in the next 24 or 48 hours the severity of what was happening on the track and what happened is not so serious and that I can play at my best and without pain in two days.”

The incident happened toward the end of the match when Novak Djokovic suffered a slip on his second match point. Subsequently, he let out a loud scream and showed visible signs of pain, which left the Centre Court concerned. Nonetheless, Djokovic continued and went on to win the match in four sets.

Going by the recent turn of events, even Jannik Sinner suffered an injury scare in the tournament earlier this week. However, he put in tremendous grit and determination to continue playing in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic’s upcoming opponent Jannik Sinner’s injury setback

Like in Djokovic’s case, Jannik Sinner also slipped and fell onto the court. In the process, he hurt his elbow and was seen in visible pain during his match against Grigor Dimitrov. However, Sinner kept fighting, and eventually, Dimitrov had to pull out midway due to his pectoral injury. In the last match against Ben Shelton, Sinner was seen wearing a white sleeve with strips of tape visible underneath.

Talking about his injury, Sinner said, “When you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try to not think about it. It has improved a lot from yesterday to today… There is no better stage to play tennis, and I think I showed this today.”

Meanwhile, Sinner is chasing his maiden Wimbledon title and will face Novak Djokovic next. With both players coming from an injury setback, it remains to be seen how they perform on the court. Djokovic, especially, will be facing a race against time to get back in shape after missing today’s practice session. Who do you think will come out on top in this contest? Let us know your views in the comments below. Stay on top of every twist and turn in the Championships with our Live Blog.