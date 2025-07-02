One Edge Oliver Tarvet Has Over Carlos Alcaraz That Even Novak Djokovic Doesn’t

Carlos Alcaraz’s first test in his quest to win a third Wimbledon trophy didn’t go as planned on Monday. The five-time slam champion and former World No.1 was expected to quickly wrap up his opening round. However, Italy’s Fabio Fognini (in his last career match) made him sweat for it, pushing the match to nearly five hours. It was only after five sets that the Spaniard could get a second-round ticket. “I just try to play the best I could, but I would say it could be better. I have to improve.” Of course, he has to. Especially considering the fact that the 22-year-old will now be up against a very mysterious opponent. Britain’s Oliver Tarvet may pose a threat to Alcaraz in his mission to win a third-straight Gentlemen’s trophy on grass. As it stands, Tarvet might be a tougher opponent than someone like Novak Djokovic. Really?

For the uninitiated, World No.733 Tarvet kicked off his Wimbledon campaign on a winning note on Monday. He bested Swiss pro Leandro Riedi in straight sets with a score line of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. That’s a smooth-looking victory, isn’t it? Before the opening round, Tarvet successfully managed to qualify for this season’s grass major after clinching all his three battles last week. Overall, he’s played four matches so far at SW19 and has dropped just one set. For a 21-year-old qualifier, that’s commendable.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz lost two sets in his first match itself. Not to mention he had to struggle a lot before claiming the win. The score line of 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 says it all. For a two-time defending champion, such a performance may ring alarm bells. But then one would argue that it’s Alcaraz—the man to beat right now, who knows how to come back from the most impossible situations. In last month’s French Open final, too, Sinner looked all set to capture the clay slam. But then the Spaniard made an iconic return in the fourth set despite being three championship points down. And the rest is history, right?

But what makes Tarvet a real threat to Alcaraz, who analyses his opponents very well? The answer is simple. Unfamiliarity. As compared to someone like Novak Djokovic, whom Alcaraz has played a number of times by now, he’s never come across Tarvet. The two are yet to face each other on the professional level. Now, their maiden encounter will take place at Wimbledon. And while Carlos Alcaraz has been everywhere over the last few years, giving the world more than just a glimpse of how he goes about his game, Tarvet still has the element of surprise on his side. So should the Spaniard be concerned? To a certain extent, yes. Especially considering how unpredictable this week’s been for top-seeded players.

In just three days, the likes of Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Bublik, and Matteo Berrettini are out. Alcaraz will surely try not to be among them. But Tarvet is keen on pulling off an upset. So much so that he’s even issued a warning to his second-round opponent at the All England Club.

Oliver Tarvet is not afraid of Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon encounter

The 21-year-old British talent, Oliver Tarvet, is backing himself up against Carlos Alcaraz. After besting Riedi in the first round, with an easy score line, he showed a lot of confidence ahead of his next battle. “I feel like nothing has changed,” he reacted on facing the Spaniard. And it may prove to be an advantage against the former World No.1 “I’ve come here and not really set myself any expectations. I’m quietly confident I can win against anyone. Alcaraz isn’t an exception to that.” reported BBC on June 30.

While he admired Alcaraz’s stature, Tarvet didn’t forget to boost his own morale. “He’s done an incredible amount in the tennis world. He’s a difficult guy not to respect. I will just go out there and try and treat it like another match.” For him, the formula is simple. “I try and play the ball, not the player.”

On the other hand, Alcaraz was not clearly at his fluid best against Fognini. He committed 9 double faults and 62 unforced errors. But now, he would like to focus ahead. Currently, he’s looking to win a sixth overall trophy in 2025. One key reason that could make him feel positive is that he’s now completed 30 wins on grass in his career. And that, too, in fewer matches (33) than any other player. With that, he’s become the fastest man to capture 30 grass victories in the Open Era among those who remained No.1 in the ATP rankings.

