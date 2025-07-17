Paige Lorenze Shuts Down Critic With Cheeky Comeback Over Tommy Paul’s Beloved Possession

Remember how Tommy Paul once revealed that Paige Lorenze played a key role in making sure he competed in a tennis event? “I had my girlfriend and my trainer blow-drying my underwear this morning, trying to get me ready.” Well, that’s the level of trust one needs to have in a relationship to make it last forever. Seems like both Paul and Lorenze have opted to take the next step in their three-year dating journey. A brand new chapter has begun for the American ATP pro and the popular social media influencer. Lorenze just made it evident while cheekily dismissing a jab taken at her-to-be husband. Well, she’s now got all the right to do so!

It feels like yesterday when Paul first teased Lorenze’s arrival in his life in 2022. Around the time of early October, in an Instagram post, he shared a photo series and wrote, “Photos by P.” The final picture had them laughing, enjoying each other’s company. Weeks later, Paige further confirmed the speculations in a reel. She called herself a “@tommypaull super fan.” Since then, the two have shared numerous moments together. Lately, Lorenze has been spotted travelling with Paul on multiple ATP tours. The trust is surely there with Paul now having someone who’s got his back.

Recently, Paul and Lorenze confirmed that they have moved on from their dating phase. Yes, you guessed it right. They are now officially engaged. Earlier this week, Lorenze simply wrote on Instagram, “forever 🤍”. She showed off her engagement ring while enjoying romantic moments with her ‘fiance‘. But wait, she’s not done celebrating. On July 17, she posted another post featuring photos with Paul while flaunting the ring alongside a stunning necklace that had “MRS PAUL” engraved on it. Lorenze simply wrote, “Mrs. Paul 🤍💍☁️” But here comes a funny twist. One social media user named Lindsey Kesler couldn’t help but take a hilarious shot at Paul for gifting Lorenze such an expensive necklace. “Is this why Tommy couldn’t make his car payments? Because he has his priorities straight, if so,” she wrote as a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

But Lorenze didn’t take too long to come out with a fitting, yet cheeky, response. “@lindsey.kesler tommy switched bank accounts and forgot to change his autopay he isn’t down bad 😂😂😭😭😭😭❤️”, she wrote while giving a clarification. Now you must be wondering about the true context behind this exchange of words. We’ve got you covered.

When Tommy Paul shut down wild claims over his beloved possession

So back in May, Tommy Paul was competing at the Italian Open. In the quarterfinal, he bested Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Following the victory, the American ATP star revealed the matter regarding his Ford F150 truck. According to him, he had lost possession of the vehicle because of overdue payments. But he went on to clarify that he had it back.

“We got it back. Frank went and picked it up,” Paul said in an interaction with Tennis Channel. But what led to his losing access to the truck in the first place? He explained, “I mean, if you all want the full story, well, I switched over to Goldman Sachs and I didn’t set up the auto payment and, you know, I was getting a bunch of calls from Ford and‌ I‌ missed six calls from them,”

“And then I answered one, and they were like, ‘We have a promotion available; you can get a new year of your truck if you trade in yours,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not interested,’ and then I kept getting a million calls. I thought they were trying to get me to do this promotion, but really they were just trying to get payments,” he added. So, there you have it. That’s what the Instagram user actually referred to while commenting beneath Lorenze’s post.

While he’s enjoying his personal space at the moment, Paul will soon step back on the court. The former top 10 will try to leave a solid mark next month at the US Open. At Wimbledon, he couldn’t do much after witnessing a second round exit. But on the hard court, his chances look strong. Last season, he managed to enter the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. Do you think he will improve it further this year? Let us know in the comments below.