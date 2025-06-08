Pharell Williams to Dustin Hoffman: Celebrities Who Attended the French Open Final Between Alcaraz and Sinner

It’s the clash the tennis world has been waiting for. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz are finally battling it out for the 2025 French Open title. Between them, they’ve claimed the last five Grand Slam trophies, but remarkably, this is their first-ever meeting in a final. Even more jaw-dropping? Both are undefeated in major finals: Alcaraz is 4-0, Sinner 3-0. With stakes this high, it’s no surprise that various stars have come to watch them battle it out. So who’s in attendance?

And the match? It’s living up to every bit of the hype. We’ve seen punishing rallies, games stretching to deuce, and even a medical timeout when Alcaraz struggled after dust blew into his eyes at a critical 5-4 moment. Sinner seized the opening set soon after. Riding that momentum, the Italian broke early in the second and now leads 3-1. Despite the pressure, Carlos Alcaraz showed true sportsmanship by overruling an out call on a Sinner ace, calling it in instead.

As for the courtside action, the French Open is glistening with star power. Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman, music icon and Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, and F1 star George Russell with girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt were all spotted in the stands. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was also in attendance, alongside acclaimed director Spike Lee and legendary actor Dustin Hoffman, both of whom were seen during the women’s final yesterday as well.

Former France and Manchester United football player Eric Cantona was also spotted enjoying the French Open final. French actor Omar Sy, who has starred in Lupin and the Untouchables, was also there. Former French tennis player Yannick Noah, who won the French Open in 1983, was seen at Philippe Chatrier again. American tennis legend and 8-time Grand Slam champion, who was in the commentary box yesterday for the women’s match, was seen spectating the match from the stands.