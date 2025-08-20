Prayers Pour In for Former US Open Finalist’s Saddening Withdrawal

In 2023, Japanese hopes at the US Open rested on Kei Nishikori, then carrying a strong 10-3 season record, but fate once again struck cruelly as the 33-year-old withdrew through injury. Now nearing 35, time feels fleeting for Nishikori, who has spent much of recent years battling on the sidelines. His last tour title dates back to Brisbane 2019, and though ranked 88th, the five-time Olympian and former world No. 4, once just a step away from Grand Slam glory, still refuses to surrender. Yet destiny twisted again, as he pulled out of this year’s US Open, prompting fans to flood him with heartfelt wishes.

On Sunday, Nishikori confirmed the blow many feared: another withdrawal from the US Open. In a message on X, he wrote, “Hi fans, unfortunately I will not be ready for the U.S. Open yet. I had an MRI taken of my back and it’s not 100% healed yet. Working hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for the support.”

After missing both the French Open and Wimbledon with injury setbacks, Kei Nishikori made his long-awaited return at the Cincinnati Open. But the comeback fell flat, as Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli ousted him in the opening round. For a player once renowned for his consistency, it was a painful reminder of how far the years of physical struggle have pushed him back.

Between 2018 and 2019, Nishikori was a mainstay at the business end of majors, reaching five straight Grand Slam quarterfinals, including a semifinal at the US Open. Yet, his peak years were constantly shadowed by the dominance of the ‘big three’ and the betrayal of his own body.

His decline accelerated when he missed the entire 2022 season after hip surgery. The Japanese icon’s absence stretched through much of 2022 and 2023, leaving fans to wonder if his story had already been written. But Nishikori showed his resilience late in 2024, snatching a Challenger title and reigniting the belief that he could climb again. That spark carried into 2025, where he wasted no time in making an impact on tour.

Launching the year in Hong Kong, Nishikori stormed into the final, pushing Alexandre Muller to three sets before narrowly missing out on the crown. It was a glimpse of his old fire, but sustaining that level proved elusive. His ranking remains outside the top 80, far from where the former world No. 4 and US Open finalist once belonged.

And as those words echoed across social media, the reaction was immediate. Fans flooded timelines with prayers and messages of encouragement, mourning yet another heartbreaking absence. For Nishikori, the fight continues; for his supporters, the hope endures that one day their warrior will return to Flushing Meadows and write a new chapter.

Fans send prayers following Kei Nishikori’s heartbreaking withdrawal

As soon as Kei Nishikori’s heartbreaking withdrawal post surfaced, an outpouring of love swept across social media. Best wishes from fans flooded his timeline, each message carrying both hope and admiration. One netizen wrote, “Get well soon Nishi! Hope to see you at the AO ❤️,” eager to witness his return at next year’s Australian Open. Another added with passion, “TAKE CARE OF YOU MAGIC KEI❤️ Come back when you are sure that the injury is out of you, we love you Kei🔙💪.” It was a chorus of encouragement, each word echoing the sentiment of millions.

This wasn’t the first heartbreak of the season. Back in March, Nishikori was forced to pull out of the Miami Open, just hours before facing compatriot Yoshihito Nishioka. In a somber update on X, he confessed, “Unfortunately I have to pull out of the @MiamiOpen today. My body has not recovered enough from the matches last week. I will now go home and get ready for the clay court season.” At 35, the Japanese warrior continues to face battles far more daunting than his rivals across the net.

The flood of fan messages carried more than sympathy—they carried fire. One wrote, “Waiting for you💪💪💪 Go Kei Go!!!!!” while another offered tenderness, “Cant wait to see you again on tennis court, take care🤍.” It was proof that despite the setbacks, Nishikori’s spirit still commands global admiration.

His career, after all, was built on resilience. From reaching the 2014 US Open final to scaling a career-high No. 4 ranking in 2015, Nishikori had been Japan’s tennis dream realized. Yet injuries told a harsher story: persistent wrist problems, long absences, and the devastating hip surgery of 2022 that derailed his resurgence.

And still, he refuses to bow out quietly. Even amid this wave of withdrawals, fans remain steadfast. One wrote with sincerity, “I wish you a speedy recovery🙏🍀 I’m always rooting for you🙏.”

As fans, we share that prayer. For Kei Nishikori, the journey has been carved with pain and glory alike. And while the body falters, the heart of a champion never stops fighting. A speedy recovery indeed for the Japanese veteran.