Prayers Pour In for Jack Draper as Arm Injury Forces Painful Career Decision After US Open

The world of tennis went into a mode of disappointment when Jack Draper was forced to pull out of the 2025 US Open after securing a win in the first round. It was all because of the bone bruise in his left humerus. But his team didn’t opt for surgery. Instead, they decided to opt for complete rest and let the injury heal itself. But that also meant giving up the rest of the 2025 season.

Getting a bone bruise means Draper put enough pressure on his arm to inflame it. And controlling the swelling and inflammation surrounding the humerus is no easy feat. In severe cases like this one, the healing process takes more than six months. And the treatment includes NSAIDs, physiotherapy sessions, icing, and compression therapy. But the one thing that Draper absolutely needs is rest to catalyze the healing.

Well, taking to social media, Draper announced, “Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025.” Of course, it’s difficult for him to accept it. After all, he was gaining momentum and climbing to the top of the ATP list. But this isn’t something new for the Briton. He has been dealing with injuries for quite some time now. He continued, “I’ve been through this before, and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player.”

Following his first round victory at the US Open, Draper, during a conversation with BBC, confessed, “It’s surprised me a little bit that even when I do serve full out, my service numbers and my aces aren’t where I want them to be – and I think sometimes almost reining it in is not a bad thing.” He reflected on the powerful serves that players like Novak Djokovic make.

It’s not the banging of the ball that makes things more interesting, but it’s the technique that comes with the serve. Draper continued, “They are using their slices, the spins, different variations – so I think there is definitely something to be said in that. It’s not all about how fast you hit your service, it’s about how effective it is.” But now, things seem a bit different. And the fans stand in support of the Briton.

Soon after Jack Draper made his decision public, the fans took over the comments section to reveal their thoughts. Let’s see what they had to say.

Fans express concern as Jack Draper decides to stay put for the rest of the 2025 season

Most of the fans had just one thing to say. They offered their prayers and hoped for the Briton’s quick recovery. One of the comments read, “Rest and recover. See you next year!” Another fan decided to ease Draper’s pain with a few words of comfort. The fan wrote, “Rest well Jack. We’re all so proud of the improvements you’ve made and all the amazing matches you’ve treated us to this season. Tough moments like these will only make all the victories and strong times ahead all the more sweet.”

Needless to say, the performance that Draper showcased earlier this season remains imprinted in the fans’ minds. And that left them longing for Draper’s return. One fan commented, “Not even a stupid bone bruise can ever take this away from Jack. So proud of this 2025 season and the massive improvements in level and physicality he made, despite it sadly ending early. Now it’s time to rest and to look ahead to a brighter future for our sleeveless Vuori king.” Another fan added to the notion and wrote, “Jack rest up fella. Ultimately I hope you get the rewards you deserve. Hoping your previous set backs will help you on your journey. Looking forward to seeing you gate crashing the top 3 real soon.”

But the fans knew the risks that came with tennis. The fan claimed, “It’s not lucky, Jack..Tennis is so hard physicaly..You are a so fantastic player, also a very kind guy out of the court with ( ordinary) people..I wish you to recover as quick as possible..” But what do you think of Jack Draper’s decision?