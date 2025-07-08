Prayers Pour In for World Number 1 Tennis Player at Wimbledon

As of on the 7th of July, Wimbledon fans barely had time to recover from one emotional wave before the next one hit. From Novak Djokovic saluting Wimbledon royalty Roger Federer in the stands to 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva charming the crowd with her post-match shoutout to Mirka Federer — “You look very pretty, I really like your outfit” — it was already a day full of heart. But the moment that truly broke tennis fans came when Italian Jannik Sinner, leading by two sets, was forced to retire after an elbow injury mid-match.

Sinner had fallen on his arm during the first game of yesterday’s match, but continued playing. He did however receive medical timeout to receive treatment- Sinner was due for an MRI this morning, “To see if there’s something serious.” One could assume this didn’t go well, because him and his team ended up cancelling an afternoon practice session at Aorangi Park later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Now, Aorangi park is one of the most famous practice centres in Wimbledon, and is often where crowds gather to watch centre court matches projected on the big screen. It was also where Sinner was going to train for his quarter final against American Ben Shelton tomorrow. However, the court that was packed with media and reporters around the time Sinner was due to practice was left empty during that time slot, leaving fans concerned. Before tackling Shelton, Sinner would do well to focus on himself. “Let’s see what’s coming, but it’s going to be a problem in two days, no?” Sinner has stated regarding the same. And he’s probably right.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Have Fans Reacted to Jannik Sinner Cancelling His Practice Session?

Some are attempting to powers of “manifestation” to help him make it through, writing: “he better be fine. he must win this.” The positive energy from the tweet may just make it’s way to Sinner in time for tomorrow’s match- you never know. Another fan had a slightly more macroscopic perspective on the thing, writing, “Sucks for both players! I believe Sinner had MRI this morning re:his elbow issue so findings may have been concerning!” Hopefully, Sinner is getting the necessary rest before the big day. No one else has pulled out of the tournament just yet!

Another fan chose to share precision of their intuition on the subject, writing, “I figured after that press conference, he was out. Just hope it’s not surgery, then he will be out the rest of the year on the surface where he’s far away the best.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still others have shared predictive opinions on the subject writing, “Surely [he] withdraws then. Don’t think it’ll do him any good trying to return Shelton’s bombs.” Shelton is indeed known to send harsh blows, so if Sinner really has suffered a serious injury, it may not be the wisest decision for his long term health to play through it. More netizens did what many do in times of trouble; praying for him. Except this was virtual, on X, stating: “May God please be with him.”

Sinner has further commented on his priorities surrounding the injury. “Now I have to focus on other stuff, and hopefully be a 100%,” he has said, and it’s commendable. Hopefully the no. 1 will be back in full Jannik Sinner mode soon, but for now, one can only hope that all these positive wishes help Sinner on his recovery journey to recovery!