‘Quite Afraid of Speed’ – Roger Federer Makes Unexpected Confession After Thrilling Le Mans Encounte

Back in 2018, Rafael Nadal stood at the starting line of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, waving the French flag to kick off the iconic endurance race. Fresh from winning his 11th Roland Garros title, Nadal was the guest of honor at the event. Now, in a case of tennis’ “Big Three” symmetry, Roger Federer has followed suit in 2025.

The Swiss legend officially flagged off the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday, joining a star-studded list of global icons who’ve done the honors in previous years. The list includes the likes of Olympic basketball great LeBron James and World Cup-winning footballer Zinedine Zidane.

Federer’s presence at the famed Sarthe circuit in north-west France wasn’t just ceremonial. He’s long been an admirer of motorsports. Over the years, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has been seen in Formula 1 paddocks, including stops at the Spanish Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His fandom also took him to the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, where he met drivers and soaked in the race-day atmosphere. He also paid a visit to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, spending time with their star drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Reflecting on that day, Federer described it as an “Unforgettable Experience.”

AD

Federer’s relationship with Mercedes-Benz goes way back. He first linked up with the German luxury brand in 2008. Two years later, he became a global ambassador for Mercedes, a role he’s proudly held for well over a decade. And when he retired from professional tennis at the Laver Cup in 2022, Mercedes-Benz marked the moment with a special tribute. A custom yellow AMG GT 4-Door was presented in his honor: a stylish farewell to an illustrious career.

via Imago 210706 — LONDON, July 6, 2021 — Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning the men s singles fourth round match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2021. SPBRITAIN-LONDON-TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-MEN S SINGLES HanxYan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Now, the 43-year-old finds himself waving the flag for a race often dubbed the ultimate test of endurance. The 2024 edition of Le Mans features 62 cars, 186 drivers from 34 countries, and 21 hypercars vying for overall victory. It’s also the fourth round of the World Endurance Championship.

Sharing his feelings on being part of the legendary event, Federer said, “It’s really something mythical to be here in person, to feel the atmosphere. I’m exhausted, honestly, because it was very emotional and exhausting. I think it’s a great honor for me to see the drivers, but also the passionate fans of this incredible sport. It’s beautiful, I’m very excited to be able to do it.”

Despite all the adrenaline in the air, Federer admitted he’s not the fastest guy on the road. “I’m quite afraid of speed,” he confessed to EuroSport. “I like to drive at home, but at this level, it’s something completely different and I respect the drivers a lot for that. I don’t see myself starting to drive like this one day or a little for fun, maybe.”

While he may not be gunning for the wheel anytime soon, Roger Federer seems to be cruising smoothly into retirement.

Roger Federer reveals feeling ‘lighter’ since retiring

The Swiss star has spoken openly about how his life has changed since stepping away from the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In an interview with ‘The Wall Street Journal’, Federer shared that the lack of travel and training has given him more time with family. These days, he’s doing things like driving his four children to school, simple but meaningful moments that once seemed far from reach.

He’s also had time for some unexpected detours. In July 2023, Federer surprised fans by hopping on stage during a Coldplay concert in Zurich and playing the shaker. Not quite Centre Court, but the maestro seemed right at home.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Federer reflected on how much lighter he feels post-retirement. “As a tennis player you’re always thinking about your next practice, your next match. It never lets you go, your next travel, your next packing. Doping as an example. We have to fill out doping forms every single day, one hour during the day, where you are. You’re always aware in the back of your head, they could be coming any moment, especially in that hour. Once that all drops away you actually feel lighter, relieved that you can actually live normally again after 25 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Roger Federer settles into a new rhythm, his flag-waving moment at Le Mans was another chapter in a post-tennis life full of discovery and celebration.