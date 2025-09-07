Rafael Nadal, Billie Jean King & Others Rally Behind Carlos Alcaraz After US Open Triumph

Carlos Alcaraz cemented his legacy at the 2025 US Open by beating the world number one, Jannik Sinner, for the tenth time in his career and claiming his second US Open title. Needless to say, it’s now a moment of celebration in the tennis world, and fans and professionals have jumped the bandwagon to congratulate the Spaniard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former world number one and four-time US Open champion, Rafael Nadal, was one of the first people to react to Alcaraz’s big win. Taking to X, the Spanish former tennis player stated, “Congratulations [Carlos Alcaraz]! Champion again 🏆 of the [US Open] and number 1! Congratulations on all the work behind this great season 💪.”

But before Nadal extended his well-wishes, Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, took to X and expressed his excitement about the final match. He wrote, “congrats 🍾 Escape from Alcaraz [Carlos Alcaraz] on winning your 2nd [US Open] and 6th slam, absolutely brilliant the whole tournament 🏟️ long.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, one of the pioneers of modern tennis, Billie Jean King, decided to share an Instagram post on her IG Story to celebrate the 22-year-old’s achievement. The post showcased a picture of Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his win, and trailing behind him in chalked squares were the Grand Slam trophies that he has won. In the caption, King wrote, “Cheers to 6x grand Slam champion, and 2x US Open champion, [Carlos Alcaraz].”

The 11-time Grand Slam singles winner, Rod Laver, also had a few words for the Spaniard. Through an X post, she wrote, “Congratulations to US champ [Carlos Alcaraz], who would not be denied today in his enthralling rivalry with Sinner. Clocking up the majors – who can stop these two?” And now, she expressed her hopes to see Sinner and Alcaraz at the Laver Cup. “I cannot wait,” she exclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Serena Williams’s ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, had an unusual request to Alcaraz while congratulating him through an Instagram post. After putting up a picture of herself with the 2025 US Open champion, Stubbs took to the caption and wrote, “i expect to see that Brooklyn Bridge tattooed on your body in Australia.” That’s quite an ask, don’t you agree?

AD

This begs the question, will the Spaniard actually be sporting a Brooklyn Bridge tattoo when we see Alcaraz for the start of the 2026 season in Australia? This is for Alcaraz to decide. But despite his victory and a surge to capture the world no.1 ranking, Alcaraz managed to put a smile on Sinner’s face even in heartbreak.

Carlos Alcaraz sends a message to Jannik Sinner after 2025 US Open win

During the award acceptance speech, there was literally no way Alcaraz was going to leave Sinner behind. After all, Sinner was the one who made the US Open final exciting for him. He said, “Really, I just have to start with Jannik. It’s unbelievable what you’re doing during the whole season. Great level through every tournament you’re playing.” And then came the Alcaraz we all know…

With a hint of humor in his voice, the 22-year-old stated, “I’m seeing you more than my family, so it’s great to share the court, share the locker room, share everything with you. Watching you improve every day, working really hard with your team, really great people around. So, just congratulations for everything you’re doing and great performance today and during the whole week.” No wonder that put a smile on Sinner’s face.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With this win, Alcaraz extended his head-to-head lead over Sinner to 10-5. And while Sinner eyes the Grand Slam titles in 2026, we will witness on-court action like never before, be rest assured.

And finally, don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!