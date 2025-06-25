Rafael Nadal Breaks Silence on Coaching Rumors With a Shocker Revelation

Rafael Nadal said goodbye to professional tennis in November 2024. With 22 Grand Slam titles and a legacy that stretches far beyond the court, the King of Clay closed the chapter on one of the sport’s most decorated careers. A few months later, Roland Garros honored him in an emotional farewell. A bronze plaque of his footprint was unveiled on Philippe-Chatrier Court. And during this year’s French Open, players from both tours stopped by to take selfies with it. It wasn’t just a photo-op, but it was a quiet nod to the countless lives Nadal has touched. Is he now willing to change lives from the coaching box?

It wouldn’t be far-fetched, especially after fellow Big Four member Andy Murray briefly coached Novak Djokovic earlier this year. Their surprise partnership lasted six months, and while it’s over, Murray hasn’t ruled out more coaching stints in the future. Naturally, fans wondered if Nadal might follow suit. But when asked by ESPN, the 14-time Roland Garros champ wasn’t so sure. He said, “It’s difficult. I don’t see myself today. I have too many things to think about, but it’s true that tennis is a part of my life and I’m not saying no to what may happen in a few years. My current life is one, I don’t know what it will be in three or four years.”

Still, the man hasn’t cut tennis out of his life completely. The Spaniard admitted in the same ESPN interview that he keeps some routines from his playing days. “I keep some routines from when I played tennis to protect my knees and shoulders, which is the most dangerous thing for our sport, and I’m conditioning it for when I decide to play a little tennis again, even if it’s in a different way, but that helps me to be more or less ready,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – May 27, 2024 Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after losing his first round match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Yves Herman

AD

At 39, he’s just enjoying the slower pace. Nadal told L’Equipe that he doesn’t miss competition anymore. After battling chronic injuries for years, he’s now savoring the simple joy of a pain-free day. These days, he divides his time between his family, his academy, and a few new projects. The former world number one has found comfort in a life that doesn’t revolve around match schedules and injury rehab.

And with some distance from the game, Nadal has also had time to think about how he wants to be remembered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rafael Nadal ponders his legacy that extends beyond the numbers

It’s not about the titles or the trophy count for Rafael Nadal. “On a sporting level, the results are what people will remember,” Nadal said in an interview. “On a human level, you might even fool the general public around the world, but the people who work at a tournament, not just your team, are the ones who see your day-to-day life. They are the ones who truly value how you are, and when you return years later, they are excited not because of the numbers, but because of who you are as a person, because of your character.”

He went on, “I would like to be one of those people who, when they return to tournaments after three or four years, even if it’s just for two days, enjoy seeing me again. I’ve had a good reaction from everyone during [my] 20-year career, and this is what remains. The way you’ve behaved, the way you’ve treated the people you’ve been around. I’ve tried to do that well, and I’m more or less loved for the way I’ve behaved.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His character always stood out on the court too. Nadal never smashed a racket, never screamed at a chair umpire. He let his famous “Vamos!” and steely focus do the talking. And Spain hasn’t stopped celebrating him either. Just this week, King Felipe VI officially named Rafael Nadal the Marquis of Llevant de Mallorca, making his mark in Spanish nobility just as he did in tennis history.

For now, Nadal is staying close to tennis, just not inside the lines. Who knows what role he might take on next? Would you want to see him return as a coach someday?