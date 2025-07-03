brand-logo
Rafael Nadal Mourns as Liverpool Star Diogo Jota Tragically Loses Life in an Accident

ByTanisha Kapoor

Jul 3, 2025 | 7:18 AM EDT

In a devastating blow to the football world, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has tragically passed away at the age of 28 following a car crash in Spain. The Liverpool star, known for his agility and sharp attacking instincts, was travelling with his younger brother Andre Silva, who also died in the accident. Tennis great Rafael Nadal was among the first to express his sorrow.

The crash occurred in the Spanish province of Zamora, where local authorities confirmed that the Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle. The car subsequently caught fire, leaving no survivors. Andre Silva, 25, was also a professional footballer and most recently played for Portuguese second-tier side Penafiel.

Tributes have poured in from across the sporting world, with tennis legend Rafael Nadal sharing a heartfelt message on social media. “What terribly sad and painful news 😔 All my love, affection, and support to his wife, his children, his family, and his friends in such a difficult moment. Rest in Peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva,” Nadal wrote on X. (translated from Spanish)

How will Diogo Jota's tragic passing impact Liverpool's future and the football world at large?

