Rafael Nadal Reveals New Passion in Personal Update Seven Months Post-Tennis

Rafael Nadal achieved everything there was on the tennis court across his two-decade career. After etching his name forever in the history books with 22 Grand Slams and two Olympic Golds, apart from being No.1 more than once, the Spaniard said goodbye to the racket sport last November. Many thought he would have a tough time living without tennis after hanging up the racket. But it seems there’s been a twist in the tale. Following his retirement, Nadal has unleashed his multi-sport side, lately, while embracing other alternatives. And he just echoed his sentiments once again, making an honest confession.

For the uninitiated, Nadal has been a frequent golfer, other than being a tennis GOAT. In fact, he was very active even before he resumed golf after retirement in late 2024. For years, he’s kept competing at professional tournaments. For example, he appeared in the Balearic Mid-Amateur Golf Championship three times in the last four years. Back in February 2024, he finished three over par for a two-round total of 147 strokes. Eventually, he went on to win the title against Jaime Nicolau Olmos.

Now, after seven months into his post-tennis era, Nadal’s been busy in exploring various other sports. During an interview from a podcast, he confessed, “I love sports in general and my life has always been linked to sport.” Reflecting on being a golf enthusiast, he added, “But I was especially fond of golf when I was a professional because it was a sport that allowed me to do something that I enjoyed outside of tennis and with a minimal risk of injury.” reported Sport.es on June 25. But then, Nadal also spilled the beans on his interest in soccer. “I loved playing soccer and other things, but there was a risk of injury that I had to avoid,”

So has he tried soccer lately after saying goodbye to tennis? Well, the answer is yes. “I have now played soccer several times. After fifteen years without playing, I have become bad, I play what I can. Normally a striker.” Earlier this year, he even competed in a game at his tennis academy. His dribbling skills were on point as he flaunted his talent.

Nadal got so confident in his soccer abilities that he ended up issuing a playful warning to Spanish league La Liga. “Afternoon of ⚽️ with friends and team at the @rafanadalacademy. Stay tuned, @laliga, there’s talent here 😅,” he wrote in a post dated February 7, 2025. Simply put, the men is not just your typical veteran who sticks to just one thing. Circling back to golf, however, that’s where his heart mostly stays. After all, golf has been his everlasting passion for years now.

When Rafael Nadal first revealed his igniting interest in golf

More than a decade ago, during a 2012 interview with Miami Herald, Rafael Nadal first unleashed his passion. Revealing his inner thoughts on the golf, the 14-time Roland Garros champion said, “I love the game of golf in general,”

He added, “Golf is great, because you are always in beautiful places when you are playing, and the risk for injury, as you know, is very small.” His interest in the game was such that it even caught golf legend Tiger Woods’ attention. At the 2019 US Open, during the fourth round, Woods was spotted watching Nadal’s match. Eventually, the Spaniard emerged as the champion, too, in that edition. He bested Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash in a five-set thrilling battle.

After lifting the trophy, Nadal extended his gratitude to Woods for coming to watch him play. “It’s a huge honour to play in front of all of (New York fans) but to play in front of Tiger is a very special thing. I’ve always said that I don’t have idols, but if I did, I would have to say that one idol is him. I always try to follow him, every single shot through the whole year,” reported Tennis World USA in September 2019.

Concluding his remarks, the Spaniard praised Woods’ golf supremacy. “He’s a big legend of sport, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time. I want to congratulate him for one of the most amazing comebacks of the sport ever when he won The Masters this year”,

