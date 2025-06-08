Rafael Nadal Sends “Incredible” Message to Carlos Alcaraz After Thrilling French Open Victory

Carlos Alcaraz pulled off a historic comeback to defend his Roland Garros crown, outlasting world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in what turned out to be the longest French Open men’s singles final ever. In a five-set epic that lasted 5 hours and 30 minutes, the Spaniard overturned a two-set deficit to triumph 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 and become the first man since Rafael Nadal to win back-to-back titles at the clay-court Slam. And now the master is congratulating the protege on his epic win.

It was a showcase of sheer grit and mental steel from Carlos Alcaraz, who clawed his way back into the contest after Sinner took control early on. The Italian let his grip slip slightly in the third and fourth sets. He had 3 championship points in the fourth set, but Alcaraz found a new gear and took the match to a decider. While Alcaraz broke early in the fifth game, the World No.1 didn’t give up and broke back to take the match to a super tiebreak. In the end, Alcaraz held his nerve to seal the win and deny Sinner a maiden French Open title and his third consecutive major title in a match that will be remembered for years.

Among the many who applauded the 22-year-old’s heroics was none other than 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal himself. The 14-time Roland Garros champion posted on X, “What an incredible ending to @rolandgarros! 🔥 Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! 🏆💪🏼 Congrats also @janniksin for the great battle 👏🏻” (translated from Spanish). And just like that, the King of Clay passed the baton with class to the next Spanish maestro.