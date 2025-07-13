Rafael Nadal Sends Special Message for Carlos Alcaraz as Roger Federer’s Record Unbroken at Wimbledon

There are no ordinary finals. Not when two young men in their twenties stand beneath the white Wimbledon sky, carrying entire nations in the soles of their shoes. Not when their rackets slice through more than just air, through memory, expectation, the trembling weight of history. Carlos Alcaraz, the boy with wildfire in his step and Spain in his breath, came to etch his name into the lawns of Wimbledon. But this time, it was Jannik Sinner, the quiet storm from South Tyrol, who rewrote the story. And somewhere, far from the noise and the nets, Rafael Nadal had something to say.

Well, it took three hours and six minutes to complete the match. A final written in four acts: 4–6, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4. Sinner played like a man chasing not just a title but something unspoken. Revenge, perhaps, for that stinging comeback loss at Roland Garros. Redemption, too. He walked off Centre Court not just a winner but a first: the first Italian man to win Wimbledon. And Carlos? He stood beside him, holding the runner-up plate, his dream of a third consecutive Wimbledon crown, and sixth Grand Slam overall, temporarily shelved, not shattered. And from somewhere far away, a sunlit corner of Mallorca, perhaps, came a tweet.

Just a few lines, typed in quiet sincerity, from a voice that has thundered across tennis for two decades. Rafael Nadal, the one who once ruled the courts, had something to share. When on the official Wimbledon post, a picture of Sinner in full-white glory, holding the golden trophy, beside him, Alcaraz, dressed in tradition, holding silver, was shared, Nadal commented on it. ” Congratulations @janniksin on your first @Wimbledon! Special moments! I know it won’t be an easy day, but… Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on another new Grand Slam final and for the great season you’re having!” It wasn’t just a message. It was a quiet benediction. A passing of flame, not yet extinguished, to the boys who now carry the future. But for Carlos Alcaraz, the loss wasn’t just to Jannik. But for Carlos, the loss wasn’t just to Jannik. It was heavier than that. How?

For Carlos Alcaraz, the loss stung not just because it came in a final, but because it interrupted a dream. He had already won Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and was chasing a third straight title. Had he succeeded, he would’ve joined the rarefied company of Borg, Sampras, Roger Federer, and Djokovic, legends who’ve achieved a Wimbledon three-peat. Even more tantalizing: he was edging closer to Roger Federer’s iconic records, eight total titles, and five in a row between 2003 and 2007. But this time, the script shifted. The record remains unbroken. Federer’s shadow lingers over Centre Court. And as the crowd watched history stall, many couldn’t help but wonder, why wasn’t Rafael Nadal there to witness it?

Rafael Nadal stood behind Carlos Alcaraz

Well, Rafael Nadal was more than just optimistic; he was genuinely confident in Carlos Alcaraz’s greatness heading into Wimbledon 2025. In the days leading up to the final, Nadal offered words of deep admiration, even imagining how a younger version of himself might fare against Carlos. “It won’t bother me at all if by the end of his career Carlos has done better than me.” He added, “If I were 22 again and in the final against Alcaraz … I could very well lose because Carlos is an incredible player.” It was a moment of humility from a man who has ruled the sport for two decades, genuinely passing the torch with grace. Of course, Nadal’s belief in Alcaraz didn’t begin in 2025.

His support has been steady since Carlos’s teenage years. Even Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have trained together multiple times, both as mentor-and-protege and as teammates. When Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, Nadal congratulated him publicly: “Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on your first Grand Slam and for becoming No. 1, a historic achievement. Great effort, well deserved.” Over the years, Nadal has continued to recognize the fire and humility in Carlos. “He has all the ingredients. He has the passion. He’s humble enough to work hard. He’s a good guy. He (reminds) me a lot of things than when I was 17 or 18-year-old kid,” he said in 2022. Every word has made it clear, Nadal doesn’t just respect Alcaraz’s talent; he believes in the man behind it.

Though many had hoped to see Rafael Nadal in the Royal Box during the Wimbledon 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, he confirmed his absence due to personal reasons; his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, was eight months pregnant with their second child. Still, Nadal made his presence felt in a quieter, more meaningful way. Before the final, Alcaraz shared, “First he sent it to wish me luck for the final and I appreciate it. That someone like him, an idol of my childhood and who continues to be so, sends you strength and luck for the most important moment of your life is something to admire.” Even from afar, Nadal remained deeply engaged, supporting not just Carlos but the evolving era of the sport.

