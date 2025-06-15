Real Madrid Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Shocks Carlos Alcaraz with a Surprise Touch

It’s no secret that Carlos Alcaraz is a diehard soccer fan. But it’s not just any club he supports: the man bleeds white for Real Madrid. Over the years, the Spaniard has made his love for Los Blancos pretty clear. He’s spoken about it openly in interviews, backed them through their ups and downs, and even changed his schedule around for a game. That’s not a figure of speech. During the Italian Open, Alcaraz showed up a massive nine hours early. Why? Not to sneak in extra practice, but to wrap up his match prep in time and grab a front-row seat for El Clásico. Yep, the showdown between Barcelona and Real Madrid was calling, and Alcaraz was not going to miss it. Now, the tennis star is chiming in on Real Madrid’s latest big move.

Real Madrid recently signed Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. The British right-back was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract ended on June 30. But Real Madrid had other ideas. The Spanish giants didn’t wait. They paid Liverpool a fee to release the 26-year-old early so he could join the squad for the upcoming Club World Cup. And when it was time to make it official, Alexander-Arnold went all in, with a speech in Spanish.

That effort didn’t go unnoticed. Carlos Alcaraz had something to say about the new Madridista’s big moment. In a chat with BBC Sport, Alcaraz shared, “If I meet him one day, I am going to speak in Spanish. His Spanish is pretty good. It surprised me when I heard it. It’s not easy when you’re standing in front of a new club, new president, new teammates, new everyone, speaking another language, and being able to do it like this. Respect to him. But he’s so serious… I’m just kidding! It’s great having him at Real Madrid. Huge respect for him, honestly. I am pretty sure he’s going to be the best.”

Clearly, the bond between the reigning French Open champion and Real Madrid runs deep. Back in December 2024, Alcaraz was spotted at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Spanish tennis star wasn’t just any fan in the stands; he was in the presidential box, rubbing shoulders with the club’s big names. Club president Florentino Pérez welcomed him and even handed over a Real Madrid jersey with the No. 1 on it.

The Murcia native is more than a casual fan. He’s tight with several Real Madrid players. In fact, during the 2023 Madrid Open, stars like Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos, and Rodrygo showed up to watch him play. It’s safe to say the admiration is mutual.

And when Alcaraz lifted the French Open trophy again this year, Real Madrid didn’t hold back their praise. The official club account on X congratulated him, saying, “All madridistas are happy and proud of this brilliant success achieved by one of our own.”

But perhaps the best reaction came from a Real Madrid legend, Toni Kroos, who had a told-you-so moment.

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos crowns Carlos Alcaraz as the “future”

Carlos Alcaraz’s win at Roland Garros was nothing short of epic. He was two sets down, faced three match points, and still clawed his way back to a five-set win. At just 22 years old, he now holds five Grand Slam titles and has cemented his status as a global tennis superstar.

That moment was a full-circle one for Toni Kroos. Back in 2022, the former German midfielder had shared a photo with Alcaraz with the caption, “the future. and me.” After the French Open win, Kroos reshared the post with just two words: “told you.”

Now, Alcaraz will switch gears as the grass season begins. The two-time defending Wimbledon champion is heading to the Queen’s Club Championship, where he’ll face fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the opening round.

The summer is just heating up for Carlos Alcaraz, both on the court and in the stands. How long before Alcaraz ends up as an honorary member of the Real Madrid squad?