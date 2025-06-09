“Results Weren’t as We Wanted” – Months After Split With Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray Reveals Future Coaching Plans

In the end, it wasn’t meant to be for Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. After a highly publicized beginning to their partnership as a player and a coach, Djokovic and Murray finally parted ways after six months of working together. The Serb announced this decision before the French Open as the results didn’t go their way during their time together. With the split finally confirmed, Murray reflected on their time together and his coaching plans in the future.

The Briton ended his professional playing career last year and soon ventured into coaching. However, Murray didn’t have the best of results with Novak Djokovic, as the latter fell in the semifinal of the Australian Open, to begin with. Subsequently, he had early defeats in Doha and Indian Wells, but had something to cheer after finishing runner-up in Miami.

Nonetheless, the results didn’t go as planned, and the split eventually happened. Reflecting on their partnership, Murray said, “It was a brilliant opportunity for me. We got to spend some really nice moments away from the court. Results weren’t as we wanted but we gave it a go. We’ll see about coaching in the future but I don’t think that will happen for a while.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC SPORT (@bbcsport) Expand Post

AD

Further, Murray isn’t ruling out coaching other players in the future. “I would do it again at some stage. I don’t think that will happen immediately. I wasn’t planning on going into coaching as soon as I finished playing, but it was a pretty unique opportunity. It was a chance to learn from one of the best athletes of all time,” he said, as he looks to develop in the role of a coach.

Meanwhile, Murray thought that that men’s tennis is in a good place, finally, after the retirement of stars like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and himself. The former World Number 1 was all praise for Alcaraz and Sinner after their thrilling French Open finale.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andy Murray is all praise for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Yesterday, Alcaraz took down Jannik Sinner in five sets to defend his French Open crown. Alcaraz looked down and out after being 0-2 down in the match, but regained his composure to win the next three sets. With both players giving it their all, it turned out to be a blockbuster finale, due to which Murray felt that tennis was back in a good spot.

He said, “They’re both brilliant athletes and very different personalities, which I think for fans is really exciting. For me, particularly Alcaraz has an exciting brand of tennis to watch, and they complement each other well. They’ve already had some brilliant matches, and from what I’ve been told, it was one of the best finals for a long time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite their sudden split, Novak Djokovic maintained that it was a mutual decision to end their partnership. While Djokovic is without a coach, Murray is taking some time off from coaching duties. Do you think that Murray can become a successful coach? Let us know your views in the comments below.