Retired American ATP Icon Reveals Wimbledon Semi-Finalist’s Bizarre Anniversary Slip-Up

Remember when Abby Dixon fiercely defended her beloved, Sam Querrey, clapping back at a bitter bettor with, “If you don’t want to lose money, don’t bet on tennis”? To be honest, she’s long been his biggest cheerleader, both courtside and online, ready to take down trolls with grace and grit. However, recently, a hilarious tale from their personal life resurfaced: one that puts Sam in the hot seat. Like many husbands before him, Querrey joined the infamous club of men who forget their wedding anniversary. And yes, just like clockwork, Dixon wasn’t having it. Believe it or not, the story is utterly insane!

Abby Dixon and Sam Querrey have long been one of tennis’s most endearing couples: full of charm, grit, and plenty of social media flair. Married on June 11, 2018, the pair marked their union with a heartfelt Instagram post from Querrey, featuring their beloved dog Lou and the caption, “Pretty cool day.” Fast forward 5 years to 2023, Dixon brought the laughs with a throwback wedding dance photo, writing, “If someone told me five years ago that Sam would become a professional pickleball player, I would have sprinted away from the altar. Now I’m in too deep so I’ll continue to half support you in all your new endeavors. Cheers to five years!”

But not all marital stories make the highlight reel until a friend spills the tea. Enter Steve Johnson now, who recently unearthed a hilarious gem from the past: Sam Querrey, like many men before him, once forgot his wedding anniversary.

On a recent episode of the “Nothing Major Podcast,” retired American tennis pro Steve Johnson shared a hilarious and slightly mortifying tale of friendship, forgetfulness, and a near-marital disaster starring none other than fellow ATP star Sam Querrey. The clip quickly went viral on Instagram, captioned, “Stevie is the ULTIMATE friend 🫡,” and for good reason: it had all the ingredients of a sitcom moment come to life.

“So I’m staying at Sam’s house with Abby and the kids,” Johnson began, setting the scene for the story. “I look at my phone, and it’s like—hey, Sam and Abby’s anniversary. So I text Sam, like, ‘Hey dude, you want me to get anything for Abby today?’ And he’s like, ‘Wait… it’s my anniversary? I didn’t know that!!! Oh my god.” Classic husband moment, panic, confusion, and a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.

Thinking fast, Johnson jumped into rescue mode. “I’ll stop and grab flowers at the shop and bring them to the house for you, alright?” Querrey was on board instantly: “Great idea,” he said, still reeling from his anniversary amnesia.

Johnson played the role of hero perfectly, delivering the flowers with a cover story. “I walk in and tell Abby, ‘Hey, Sam wanted me to bring these for you—he ordered flowers, they just didn’t make it in time.’” But Dixon wasn’t fooled at all. With a knowing look, she added, “I was hoping he’d forget so I could be mad at him. I knew he didn’t remember.” Stevie, still defending his friend, insisted, “I am like no no no, sam texted me first thing this morning, he sent the tracking and she’s like ‘no he didn’t’. I am telling you he did.”

But as every husband knows, secrets like these don’t stay buried forever, don’t they? Querrey finally cracked, three years later. “I came clean to her last night,” he confessed on the podcast. “Our anniversary was like two days ago, and I was like, just, you know that one time that one time Stevie bought the… She’s like I knew you didn’t know it, I knew it. I think she’s mad now, like three years later, like retroactively.”

Though this story brought laughs to the audience, not all tales end in humor, as Dixon recently revealed that she was genuinely hurt by a personal anecdote about the ATP star shared last year.

Sam Querrey’s wife reveals a blunder that deeply hurt her

On August 9 last year, the “Nothing Major” podcast served up plenty of tennis talk as Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson dove into trending topics: Novak Djokovic’s long-awaited Olympic gold at Paris and the drama of the Canadian Open. But things took an unexpected and hilarious detour when Querrey’s wife, Abby Dixon, made a surprise appearance on the show.

Earlier in the episode, the former 11th seed got surprisingly candid, revealing that he shed his 1st tear in 15 years watching Djokovic finally capture Olympic gold. “Unbelievable,” right? Well, there was one witness to confirm it: Dixon, who was beside him on the couch as emotions unexpectedly flowed. Much to everyone’s amusement, she confirmed Querrey’s assertion, jokingly recalling that his last display of such profound emotion was when he decided to marry and have children.

But the real show-stealer? The infamous goldfish story. Pushed by Steve Johnson to share it, the beloved wife of Sam didn’t hold back. “He killed the fish while I was out of town,” she revealed with a playful glare. Steve gasped, “The fish was alive when you flushed it down the toilet?” Suddenly, Querrey leapt in to defend himself: “You didn’t notice for four days! I thought you didn’t even like the fish.” And just to twist the knife with humor, Querrey added, “It’s not a golden retriever but a goldfish that you brought at a carnival.”

The group’s friendly banter, laughter, and flushed faces showed that life’s spontaneous interactions were far more engaging than their professional tennis matches.

As Johnson continues to be the loyal sidekick and best friend Sam Querrey never knew he needed, we’ll leave our married readers with one burning question: Have you ever forgotten your anniversary? Be honest… we’re listening!