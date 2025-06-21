Rising American’s Flare-Filled Form Sparks Rare Andre Agassi Parallel Amid Wimbledon Buzz

Ben Shelton’s rise has been nothing short of electric on the ATP tour. From clinching his first ATP title at 21 to powering into two Grand Slam SFs, the young American has blazed a trail through the tour. His latest triumph? Well, cracking the ATP Top 10, a dream milestone for any pro. But what’s turning more heads is his growing reputation as a grass-court dark horse heading into SW19. With Wimbledon looming, Shelton isn’t just a rising star; he’s now drawing bold parallels to legends like Andre Agassi. A champion in the making? Mostly, as all signs point to yes, and the cards are falling into place.

Ben Shelton’s meteoric rise hit another high last week when he stormed into his 1st grass-court SF at the Boss Open. The 22-year-old’s surge saw him climb from 12th rank to a career-best 10th, placing him among the elite. In doing so, he also etched his name alongside American lefty legends like Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, and Roscoe Tanner, as just the 4th to crack the Top 10 since ATP rankings began in 1973.

Shelton now stands shoulder to shoulder with fellow countrymen Taylor Fritz (No. 4) and Tommy Paul (No. 8), making it the 1st time in 19 years that three American men sit inside the Top 10. A resurgence and a legacy in motion. And, of course, the praise is pouring in for him, as he’s now being directly compared to the greats of American tennis.

A few days ago, in the 37th episode of the “Tennis Podcast” aired on the Australian Open’s official YouTube channel, tennis legend John Fitzgerald was asked which past greats could be seen as the reincarnation of Ben Shelton. The Aussie icon didn’t hesitate to spotlight the Americans’ unique playing style. “There were more players like him or had that style back then. There’s more players these days that are so tight with their mistakes. They don’t give away balls as much as they should have. Ben still does a little bit, but he’s got flare on the other side of that,” Fitzgerald explained.

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Ben Shelton of USA reacts during his round three match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 18, 2025. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xLUKASxCOCHx 20250118173843114702

Pressed for specifics, the 64-year-old hesitated, but then pointed to an elite class of American stars as valid parallels. “Look, off the top of my head, I’m not going to give you too many answers on that question,” he said. “But I think compared to the Americans 20 years ago, you’d still have to stick with the three that were in the top 10 back then—there was [Andre] Agassi, he did happen to win eight major titles, Andy Roddick, James Blake.”

Fitzgerald’s praise aligns perfectly with the current American tennis revival. Shelton’s rise echoes a golden era: Agassi and Roddick were the last American trio in the Top 10 back in April 2006. Now, Shelton joins Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul to bring that magic back, writing a new chapter in US tennis history.

Ben’s ascent has been rapid and ruthless. He made his mark in 2023 with a blistering run to the US Open SF and captured his 1st ATP title at the Japan Open. That win catapulted him into the Top 20. In 2024, he claimed a 2nd title on Houston’s clay, becoming the youngest American top seed since Roddick in 2004.

And while his career has just begun to bloom, his thunderous 150 mph serve already has legends tipping their hats. Shelton’s not just rising, he’s roaring, and American tennis is all the better for it.

John Isner bares his soul on Ben Shelton’s rise in ATP ranks

Three years after ruling the NCAA singles court with the University of Florida, Ben Shelton has blasted into an entirely new orbit. The American ace, once a Florida Gator lighting up college courts, has now thundered his way into the ATP Top 10, proving that even from the swamp, a superstar can rise. Shelton, who led his team to the NCAA title just 4 years ago, carries those college roots like a badge of honor. And now, as his climb continues, along with her beloved Trinity Rodman, who pushes him for more glory, another American legend, John Isner, is singing praises of the 21st-century trailblazer.

In a recent episode of the “Nothing Major Podcast,” the towering former 8th seed didn’t hold back. Asked if Ben could climb even higher than the Top 10, Isner replied with full conviction, “Yes, he can get higher than this. I firmly believe that.” He also admitted he was stunned by how rapidly Ben broke through the elite barrier, especially coming from college. “You just don’t see it that often, especially coming out of college tennis. Like you know, there are a few freaks out there, like [Carlos] Alcaraz, who kind of burst onto the scene.”

The respect in Isner’s voice was unmistakable. He recalled the 1st signs of greatness he saw in Shelton, but didn’t expect such a meteoric rise. “So you knew he‌ had something, and you knew he was going to be good. Did I think he was going to be top 10 in three years’ time? Probably not. I wouldn’t have been surprised at a top 20 top 30 top, but 10 is freaking awesome.”

Now, with Wimbledon drawing near and the grass underfoot calling, the question looms: can Ben Shelton take this electric momentum to Slam glory on the lawns of London? What do you think?