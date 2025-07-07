Roger Federer and Wife Mirka Leave 6-Year-Old Wimbledon Upset Behind to Cheer for Novak Djokovic

Can you believe it’s been six years since that unforgettable Wimbledon final in 2019? Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went head-to-head in the longest final in the tournament’s history—an epic showdown that lasted nearly five hours! Federer was just one step away from his ninth Wimbledon title, and he had two championship points while serving at 8–7 in the final set. But Djokovic fought his way back, saving those match points, and in the end, he secured the title 13–12 in the very first fifth-set tie-break at Wimbledon.

The Swiss icon was so close to victory, just moments away, but then it all slipped away in one of the most intense setbacks of his legendary career. What did he say? “I feel great, I gave it all I had,” Federer said courtside. “I’m still standing. I’ll take some time to recover.”

So, what about Djokovic? The Serbian tennis star shared a similar thought, saying, “If not the most exciting and thrilling finals of my career, in the top two or three and against one of the greatest players of all time. As Roger said, we both had our chances. It’s quite unreal to be two match points down and come back – and a bit strange to play the tie-break at 12-all.”

However, fast-forward to today at Wimbledon! As we can see on the ATP Tour’s official X profile, Roger and his wife Mirka are back in the Royal Box at Centre Court. This time, they’re not competing; instead, they’re enjoying the matches as spectators—supporters in a whole new way.

Their presence really connects us to that memorable moment from six years ago, a time when the tennis world was buzzing with excitement over that big clash. Even though Federer isn’t out there chasing titles anymore, a fan can still feel the vibes of 2019 in the fresh grass at SW19. Their history together really brings an extra emotional touch to what’s happening on the court.

Now Federer is coming back—not to chase after glory, but to celebrate the sport he helped shape. When Djokovic steps onto the court, it’s about more than just adding another title to his collection; he’s out there earning the respect of his rival and all those fans who watched their epic showdown. That 2019 showdown wasn’t just a match—it was a moment that really defined an era. Now it’s only a matter of minutes till Djokovic faces Australia’s Alex de Minaur. With all the buzz surrounding him, the Serbian legend has zeroed in on a unique aspect of being a tennis athlete that’s really having an impact right now.

Novak Djokovic’s thoughts on the impact of social media

In a recent chat with journalist Sasa Ozmo, Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on how social media affects the mental health of tennis players. He said, “The first thing that comes to mind is that social media is extremely present and largely dictates the mood and daily rhythm of an athlete—especially young ones, but older ones too. Everyone is on social media, and you can get lost there, get too attached to comments, to what someone types on a keyboard or phone… and that hurts. It’s not trivial. That’s something we need to talk about seriously.”

Getting hit with so many opinions online can really mess with how someone sees themselves and their mental health. Djokovic highlights that it’s more than just light-hearted teasing or harmless comments; for young athletes, the ongoing online buzz can seriously amplify feelings of doubt, distraction, and stress.

Honestly, his long experience on the court really shows just how well he gets the pressure these athletes face while trying to maintain their image on social media. All these factors, while they may seem minimal, can really impact an athlete’s mental health.