Roger Federer Was Once Denied Entry Into Wimbledon Due to Shocking Reasons

The center court of the All England Club is a star-studded affair on July 7. How often do you see the King of Wimbledon himself taking his place in the stands as he watches one of his biggest rivals in action? That’s exactly what’s on offer for the tennis lovers, as Roger Federer graced us with his presence while Novak Djokovic took on Alex de Minaur. It’s a rare but special occasion, obviously, seeing Federer back at the All England Club. But do you know even the 8-time Champion once found it difficult to get inside the Club?

No, we are not kidding. You would think people would just take out a parade if Roger Federer arrived at the place where he had his most glory and gave the world of tennis some of the most breathtaking and iconic moments. But back in 2022, a security guard would just plain deny him entry. All because he didn’t have a membership card. The Swiss was in London for a doctor’s appointment and had some time to kill, as he told the story to Daily Show host Trevor Noah. “So we thought we could have tea at Wimbledon.”

Not a regular visitor, the 20-time Grand Slam Champion approached the gate through which the guests entered the Club. And he was quite confident the legendary maestro would work his way in as if he were playing on grass. But a tough security lady who played by the rules would be his undoing. All Wimbledon Champions are given a membership card, which allows them entry. And the security lady asked Federer for his.

Federer narrated the story to the bemusement of everyone: “I don’t know about membership cards; they’re probably at home somewhere. and I’ve just been traveling, so I have no idea. So I’m like, ‘No, I don’t have my membership card. But I am a member. I’m just wondering where I can get in?’ And she says, ‘But you have to be a member.’” Oops. This left Federer with only one option. “I’m in a panic now, and I feel so bad about this but I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?’”

Unfortunately, Federer would not be able to convince the security lady. But the twist is, Federer later would eventually get his entry. And in a very iconic Federer way.

The story is developing…