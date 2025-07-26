brand-logo
Russian ATP Star Risks $60,740 Prize as Wild Citi Open Meltdown Prompts American Coach Warning

BySayantan Roy

Jul 26, 2025 | 12:21 AM EDT

Daniil Medvedev is well-known in the tennis world for his occasional angry outbursts during his matches. Although, the 2021 US Open champion is highly respected for his tennis, his on-court behaviors have time and again put him in troubled waters. From arguing with umpires, smashing rackets, to getting into a heated argument with fans or his opponents, Medvedev is never too far away from action. For example, at the 2025 AO, he was fined a total of $76,000 for his camera and racket-smashing outbursts during the first two rounds of the event. Recently, fans witnessed a similar angry outburst from him after his surprising QF exit from the 2025 Citi Open!

Lucky loser, Corentin Moutet, took down the former world number one by 1-6,6-4,6-4 in this match. Following this surprising three-set defeat, a visibly frustrated Daniil Medvedev quickly threw his racket across the court before coming up to the net to shake his hands with his opponent and the chair umpire, Mohamed Lahyani. Following that, he repeatedly hurled a metal water bottle at the ground, and seeing this, loud boos and jeers came from the crowd. Will he receive any fine for this? Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, has something to say on this.

The renowned tennis coach recently came up with a tweet saying, “holy toledo what a last game drama 🎭 after rain ☔️ delay Moutet cramping and what a unbelievable MP to win it, that will definitely 💯 cost Meddy bear 🐻 a lot of cash 💰.” There were quite a few dramas in this match, but as things stand, Medvedev could lose a few bucks from the pre-allotted $60,740 for the quarterfinalists.

Is Medvedev's fiery temper a sign of passion or a liability for his tennis career?

