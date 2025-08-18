17-Year-Old ATP Pro Rewrites American Tennis History as He Equals Frances Tiafoe’s Longstanding Record

For ten years, Frances Tiafoe was the only name in the record books as the youngest American man to win an ATP Tour match after going pro. Back in 2015 at the Winston-Salem Open, a 17-year-old Tiafoe made quite the splash. He took on James Duckworth in an exciting three-set match that really marked his entry into the spotlight as a junior star. That win was a game-changer for Tiafoe, hinting at his climb into the top 10 and making him a standout figure in American tennis.

For years, there wasn’t a teenager who could pull that off—until now. On August 18, 2025, 17-year-old Darwin Blanch made a mark in tennis history by breaking Tiafoe’s long-standing record. The @WSOpen official X account confirmed the milestone, stating, “Darwin Blanch, 17, is the youngest American man to win an ATP Tour match since Frances Tiafoe (17) at 2015 Winston-Salem.”

It all unfolded at the same tournament where Tiafoe really made a name for himself. Blanch totally surprised everyone by taking down former top-15 player Borna Coric in a tough first-round match. What a match that must have been!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The win really highlighted Blanch’s amazing talent and seemed to hint at a possible shift in American men’s tennis. Blanch’s win really wrapped up all those years of excitement about the Florida native, who’s been seen as America’s next big hope since he was just a teenager.

AD

Blanch, who trained at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy with Carlos Alcaraz, has been turning heads and getting compared to Ben Shelton. He quickly climbed through the junior ranks, making it to the semifinals at both the 2023 French Open and Wimbledon juniors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This success got him wildcards for ATP events, but it was at Winston-Salem where he really made a name for himself in the pro scene. Blanch has now taken the spotlight by surpassing Tiafoe’s mark, making him the next big thing in a wave of young American talent. And he’s definitely caught the eye of some top voices in the tennis world.

Already making a name for himself out there in the tennis community

American tennis teen sensation Darwin Blanch pulled off an exciting win at the USTA National Boys’ 18s Championships in Kalamazoo, taking down Jack Satterfield in the final. This victory earned him a prized wildcard spot in the 2025 US Open main draw. On top of everything, Blanch has also qualified for his first ATP 250 tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, proving he’s ready to compete at the professional level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Among those taking notice is Brad Gilbert, the former coach of Coco Gauff from July 2023 to September 2024, during which time she captured her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. Gilbert took to social media to give a shoutout to Blanch, saying, “Very good effort from 17 year old Darwin Blanch to qualify for 1st time @atptour event in Winston-Salem; he just won Kalamazoo to get WC @usopen looking 👀 forward to watching this young lefty play in NYC😎👍💪👊”

Blanch’s development really connects with the overall vibe of American men’s tennis. With players like Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz already making some impressive strides at Grand Slam tournaments, Blanch’s rise really brings more excitement to the next wave of U.S. contenders.