Stefanos Tsitsipas Controversy Flares as American Ex-Pro Echoes Goran Ivanisevic’s Blunt Remarks

Stefanos Tsitsipas vowed to “reinvent” himself at the beginning of this season. His performance was not going up to the mark so he opted to focus on getting back to consistency. But guess what? The year 2025 hasn’t been what he was expecting. In majority of the tournaments, he’s failed to shine. Winning the trophy in Dubai, back in February, brought indicated a resurgence. But it wasn’t meant to be. Till April, he was one of the top 10 ATP stars. But now he’s inching closer to crash out of top 30. His current coach and Novak Djokovic‘s ex-trainer really summed up his circumstances recently saying he’s “never seen a more unprepared player in my life” And guess what? A former American pro has come forward, agreeing to Goran Ivanisevic’s brutal and harsh, yet, honest reaction.

For the uninitiated, the controversy kicked off following a disappointing exit of Tsitsipas from the ongoing Wimbledon. Last week, he was ousted in the first round after withdrawing from the grass major. He pulled out due to a back injury against France’s Valentin Royer. At that point, the latter was already leading (6-3, 6-2) after first two sets. During the press conference, the Greek pro mentioned he saw “no point to competing” while being “absolutely left with no answers”

Later, his newest coach Ivanisevic, whom he partnered with last month, had a blunt reaction to share. During an interaction with outlet Sportklub, he didn’t mince words in criticizing Tsitsipas’ attitude toward his career. “It’s simple and it’s not simple. I’ve talked to him a lot of times. If he solves some things outside of tennis, then he has a chance and he’ll return to where he belongs, because he’s too good a player to be out of the top 10,” he began as reported by Reuters on July 5. He then came up with a brutal feedback. “He wants to but he doesn’t do anything. All ‘I want, I want’, but I don’t see that progress… I was shocked, I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life. With this knee, I am three times more fit than him. This is really bad.”

Now, ex-ATP pro Sam Querrey has come forward while siding with what Goranisevic said. In an episode of the Nothing Major podcast, he revealed, “So Goran’s getting fired tomorrow morning. Or maybe this is like the spark and he gets him back in the top 10.” Why so? That’s because “Tsitsipas has been playing like garbage for his standards the last like year.” Since winning the Dubai title five months ago, he hasn’t won another event. He’s not even been to the semis in any of his ATP appearance lately. In Paris, he was eliminated in the second round. Then last week at the All England Club, his injury ended his campaign. Now, you may think that’s enough misery for the Greek pro. Right? Nope.

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ personal space shatters following shocking rumors

As if the career going downhill wasn’t enough, Stefanos Tsitsipas’ private life has taken a hit as well. That’s according to recent rumors and speculations over his relationship with Spanish WTA star Paula Badosa. It’s been claimed that he and Badosa have allegedly broken up, after struggling to keep their bond intact following professional struggles.

Similar to Tsitsipas, Badosa’s form has been unstable as well. She was also ousted in the first round at the Wimbledon last week after losing to Britain’s Katie Boulter.

For some, this update may sound familiar. It’s because the couple had a split on a previous occasion too. In May 2024, they separated but then reunited soon. This time, though, it looks like the breakup might be for a considerable period. The early signs of a split came to light when they both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not just that, their posts together have been deleted, too, as reported by The Sun on July 2. The report revealed, “They were going through a rough patch professionally, with injuries, and that affected their relationship.”

However, what becomes evident is that they had a “healthy breakup”. There were “no third parties or family influences, as is starting to be said.” It will be intriguing to see whether the love will rekindle between the two, just like before. More than that, however, Tsitsipas will need to regroup his lost spirits and channel his attention onto tennis. But the question is: can he really do it moving forward? What do you think of his situation? Let us know in the comments below.

