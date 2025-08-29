Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Dad Faces Umpire’s Warning for Mid-Match Disruption at US Open

There are some pros and some cons when working with family, and it seems Stefano Tsitsipas has seen both sides of this story. Tsitsipas, who has long been coached by his father Apostolos Tsitsipas, took a brief break from the family tie to work under coach Goran Ivanisevic for a brief period. That period, however, ended in July and it is now Apostolos coaching Tsitsipas from the sidelines, but maybe too literally.

In the ongoing round 2 match between Tsitsipas and Daniel Altmaier, Apostolos just got a warning for coaching Tsitsipas from the sidelines. This in itself is quite shocking since coaching has been largely legalized. Clearly, however, Apostolos was shouting out verbal instructions to his son from the opposite end of the court, which, as per the guidelines is an offence. Whether the instructions and the consequent warning were worth it, are yet to be determined based on the outcome of this match.

This is a developing story…

