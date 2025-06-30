Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Wimbledon Run Ends Abruptly as Injury Strikes at Crucial Stage

It’s only Day 1 at Wimbledon, and the injury curse has already struck twice. Earlier in the afternoon, it was a heart-wrenching scene on Court 14 as two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur was forced to retire from her opening match. She lost a tight first set in a tiebreak and was down 2-0 in the second when she called it quits. A medical timeout during the opening set hinted that something was wrong, and tears soon followed as she made the painful decision to withdraw. Looks like Stefanos Tsitsipas has joined her in this unfortunate club.

The 24th seed was up against France’s Valentin Royer, and things unraveled quickly. Tsitsipas dropped the first set 6-3 and was trailing 5-2 in the second when he called for the physio. Despite receiving treatment, he continued playing, only to lose the set 6-2. Then came the telling moment as the Greek tennis star appeared to ask his coach Goran Ivanisevic for advice on whether to carry on before walking up to the chair umpire and signaling his retirement.