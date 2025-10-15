Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner Calls Out Six Kings Slam Critics Amid $13.5 Million Hype

Some tennis fans question why top players, who often gripe about the sport’s grueling calendar, would add an in-season exhibition like the Six Kings Slam to their schedules. Taylor Fritz, reflecting on the packed tour, remarked, “I mean, probably pretty much all the players for a long time have been asking for the season to be shorter, but all we are doing is just lengthening it.” Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner defended players’ choices, noting, “we can still choose” the tournaments we play. And as the four-day, $6 million event kicks off in Saudi Arabia, both Fritz and Sinner have made their feelings crystal clear about the criticism surrounding the Six Kings Slam.

In an exclusive conversation with Tennis365, Taylor Fritz didn’t mince words about why he’s fully on board with the Six Kings Slam. “I’d love for them to show me a tournament where you can go play three matches — well, for the top two seeds, two matches — and potentially make $6 million. I’d love to hear that from them,” he said with a grin. To Fritz, it’s simple economics mixed with passion. “I think this is a great event. Like the Laver Cup, when you have the best players in the world playing against each other, it’s great,” he added, standing firm against the critics who question his motives.

Still, the American is self-aware about the brutal tennis grind. “The unfortunate thing is the schedule is already extremely packed as it is. So you have to choose between these things that are very enjoyable to do and load it on to how packed the tour already is,” he admitted. The balancing act is real, and Fritz knows it better than most. “That’s the tough part. It’s going to be live on Netflix, so you are going to get the tennis fans and hopefully a bit of a different audience as well. It’s been amazing since I’ve been here. Just coming out of the airport last night was crazy. We are getting treated very, very nicely,” he said, giving a nod to the host nation’s grand welcome.

On the other end of the spectrum stands Jannik Sinner, the calm Italian force whose return to Saudi Arabia comes with unfinished business and renewed purpose. Sinner, who walked away with the top prize check a year ago, more than any official tournament offers, made no attempt to downplay the incentive. “The money is nothing we’re trying to hide. We know how much is at stake here, and it would be a lie if I told you it wasn’t a motivation,” said the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion. “Every player here will try to win as many matches as possible. It’s like any other exhibition – except here there is a bit more motivation.”

Sinner’s recent struggles have been no secret. The world watched as he crumpled with severe leg cramps at the Shanghai Masters just weeks ago. But now he insists he’s back in rhythm. “I recovered. We took a few days off to rest and now we’re ready for the rest of the season,” Sinner assured. The Italian even hinted at future uncertainty. “Mentally I’m in good shape … and will give 100%.”

The stage for the Six Kings Slam is set. Sinner faces Stefanos Tsitsipas on Day 1, while Fritz takes on Alexander Zverev. The winners will move on to face Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, respectively, leading up to a blockbuster Saturday final.

The tournament itself reflects Saudi Arabia’s rapid rise in the tennis world, from hosting the WTA Finals in Riyadh to the ATP Next Gen Finals in Jeddah and earning the Public Investment Fund’s backing. Yet, it’s not without controversy. Legends like Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have voiced concern over the sport’s growing ties to the kingdom, citing human rights issues.

With $1.5 million guaranteed just for showing up and $6 million for the eventual champion, the Six Kings Slam blurs the line between sport and spectacle. For Fritz, it’s a thrilling challenge; for Sinner, a chance to silence critics and reclaim dominance.

But as the lights blaze and the stakes soar, one thing is clear: both men are here to make every shot count.

Jannik Sinner faces intense scrutiny over injury troubles

A few months ago, in August 2025, Jannik Sinner’s season took another cruel twist. During the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian was forced to retire while trailing 5–0, visibly battling stomach issues that left him doubled over. Just weeks earlier, at Wimbledon, he had crashed to the grass in his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, injuring his elbow badly enough to require scans and extended treatment.

The pattern was not new. Back in the 2024 clay season, Sinner’s momentum had already been halted by relentless hip pain, forcing withdrawals from both the Madrid and Italian Opens. An MRI later confirmed the worst: it wasn’t just soreness; it was a genuine injury that needed time and care.

Now, former Italian Davis Cup captain Paolo Bertolucci offered a blunt yet compassionate assessment: “The boy is a little fragile. He had cramps, then stomach problems, then elbow problems, then blisters and hip problems. In short, he’s starting to feel a lot. He doesn’t have the same physical consistency as Djokovic or Alcaraz, that seems obvious to me now, it’s not surprising. But we shouldn’t be overly worried either. I repeat, in this tragedy, we have the world number 2.”

Bertolucci’s words cut through the noise: firm, honest, and steeped in respect. He didn’t deny the fragility but reminded fans of Sinner’s greatness despite it. After all, even amid setbacks, the Italian has stayed within touching distance of the sport’s summit.

Now, as the Six Kings Slam rewrites tennis’ paybook, Sinner returns under the glaring lights of Saudi Arabia. With Carlos Alcaraz leading the charge and Taylor Fritz hungry to prove himself, the question lingers: can Sinner rewrite his own story and claim glory in back-to-back years?