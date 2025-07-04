“(Taylor) Fritz Bleeding”: Wimbledon Fans Worried As Major Medical Time Out Halts Match

There are many things happening in the world of tennis right now. And of course, all the action is at Wimbledon! João Fonseca is making waves. Solana Sierra is making history. And Carlos Alcaraz, other than making his opponent’s knees shake, is keeping fans hydrated, and Taylor Fritz, other than also following the giving-water-to-fans-trend, is bleeding.

Well, now mostly cleaned up, but for a brief moment there, after Taylor Fritz handed a bottle of water to an unwell spectator on Centre Court, he dove for the ball (something he’s been doing a lot of this tournament), and was allotted a medical time out in his ongoing match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Fritz, who is leading with the first set 6-4, dove for a volley in the last point of a tie breaker, and missed only to end up cutting his elbow and breaking one of tennis’ many rules: no blood on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s right, any signs of visible bleeding require the player to take what’s known as a bleeding timeout, that can last up to 15 minutes. Play must stop till a player stops bleeding and the blood has been cleaned off the court, which seems to be the case now, as play has resumed. So perhaps Fritz might think twice now before he dives.