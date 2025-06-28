Taylor Fritz Faces Russian Nightmare as Ex-Pro Rules Out American’s 25-Year-Old Wimbledon Dream

“It was not so great a clay season, so to come here and start the grass season off perfectly, I am super happy to get the title and to do it here,” Taylor Fritz said after earning his maiden ATP title this season following a rather shocking first-round exit from the French Open. And that, too, on grass. Just in time ahead of the big challenge at Wimbledon. He beat German star Alexander Zverev in the final of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart with a score line of 6-3, 7-6. But it was just the start of his consistent run on the green surface.

That’s because he is set to play in the summit clash at Eastbourne later today, where he’s been a three-time champion already. In his second straight final at the event, the American will go up against compatriot Jenson Brooksby. Needless to say, a win there would give Fritz immense confidence going into Wimbledon. However, former ATP icon Andy Roddick, who, not too long ago, was all praises for Fritz’ grass court potential, believes Fritz may not go as far as he’d want to at the All England Club.

During an episode of his Served podcast, dated June 28, he was discussing his predictions with tennis insider Jon Wertheim. Revealing his early round picks, he backed Fritz’s name but didn’t take long to drop it. Reason? “This is a brutal section for Taylor (Fritz). I am gonna take him to the fourth round. I’m going to take (Daniil) Medvedev to the quarters,” Roddick said, studying the draw.

Explaining his point to choose the Russian ATP star over the American, Roddick continued, “We forget that Medvedev beat Sinner last year in this tournament.” Well, he’s right as well. In 2024’s edition, Medvedev bested World No.1 Sinner in a five-setter with a final score line of 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 to reach the semis before eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz outplayed him.

Agreeing with Roddick, Wertheim then pointed out that “Medvedev’s reached the semis two years running.” In 2023 and 2024, the Russian made it to the last four. Interestingly, on both occasions, it was Alcaraz bested him. Still, his chances look more stable than Fritz, according to Roddick’s prediction. Especially after considering that “he just made the finals at Halle.” Seems like Fritz’s got a tough ask to change the early perception of his Wimbledon performance. In the last 25 years, since Pete Sampras lifted the Gentlemen’s trophy in 2000, no American man has been able to replicate his milestone.

Taylor Fritz under pressure to change an unfavorable Wimbledon record

Taylor Fritz first made his debut at the All England Club back in 2016. But he couldn’t create an impact and crashed out in the first round itself. The next season in 2017 proved to be no different. In the 2022 edition, however, he was able to go slightly deeper, making it to the QF stage where is lost to Rafael Nadal.

In last year’s edition, too, he entered the quarterfinals, only to lose against Italian Lorenzo Musetti. The latter beat him over five sets. Fritz will kick off his Wimbledon campaign this season against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. So far, they haven’t met in any ATP competition. Compared to Fritz, Perricard has played just one edition at the grass major. Last season, he did make an impact and reached the fourth round before losing to Lorenzo Musetti, who later ousted the American as well.

