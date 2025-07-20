Taylor Fritz Faces 6′8″ Nemesis and Andrey Rublev Lurking in Daunting Washington Path

Taylor Fritz simply can’t catch a break at the moment. After battling his way (scars and all, the whole nine yards) through multiple five-set cliffhangers at Wimbledon, making it to the semis before losing to Alcaraz, the American has yet to prove himself again. But this time, he will have to do it on his home turf. Just when it seemed like the World No.4 might have it easy, the tables have turned. At the Citi Open in Washington, D.C, next week, the 27-year-old has an uphill task ahead of delivering a stellar performance against the likes of a 6’8″ Frenchman with lethal serves and a possible battle involving a Russian powerhouse.

The draw for the Citi Open is out. Who will Fritz take on in round one? Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Are we talking about the man who smashed the fastest-ever serve in Wimbledon history earlier this month? Yes. Against Fritz in the opening round at the grass major, Perricard launched a 153 mph missile. Somehow, the American dodged it before eventually besting the Frenchman in a thrilling five-setter. Not to mention the latter will want to avenge the loss, albeit on a different surface. But even if Fritz clears Perricard’s challenge, he may have to go through fire in the form of Russia’s Andrey Rublev.

