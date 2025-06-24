Taylor Fritz Fuels American Dream as Ex-Pro Reveals Bold Gamble Before Wimbledon

“It was not so great a clay season, so to come here and start the grass season off perfectly, I am super happy to get the title and to do it here,” said World No.4 Taylor Fritz after clinching his first ATP title of this season. Following his struggles with form, lack of consistency, and a forgettable French Open campaign, the American has found his form and how. Just ahead of the Wimbledon campaign. Last week, he beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the summit clash of the BOSS Open, showing his talent on grass. Now you may think that with only few days left for the slam to kick off, Fritz may opt to take a break – but no. According to a former compatriot, seems like it’s not his style.

Clearly, Fritz feels at home more on grass rather than other surfaces. Proof? Well, he’s consistently won a pre-Wimbledon event in Eastbourne lately. The 250 level tournament happens to be the best opportunity for any player to prepare ahead of the campaign at the All England Club. And guess what? Fritz’s been a common face here. So much so that he’s clinched the Eastbourne trophy thrice. After emerging as the winner in 2019, he went on to earn the honor in 2023 and 2024 as well. So why take a rest when you are so good at an event?

That’s exactly what former American pro Sam Querrey has reflected on Fritz’s current form. During an episode of the Nothing Major podcast, dated June 24, compatriot John Isner asked him, “He would be better served to rest up a little bit or that’s just not Taylor’s style?” To this, Querrey replied, “It’s not Taylor’s style.” Why? Raving about Eastbourne dominance, he explained, “He’s won it three times. Taylor wants to go into Wimbledon off a title in Eastbourne rather than just like go practice.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 8, 2024 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates after winning the fourth set during his fourth round match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Paul Childs

AD

The American added, “He wants to be playing matches. So yeah, he wants to go to Eastbourne and win that thing.” What’s more? As Fritz clinched the BOSS Open event (for a second time) after besting Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6, he didn’t drop serve throughout this event. After Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard last October, he became the first player to do so. And now, he would like to carry the momentum at Eastbourne, too, before Wimbledon.

But here comes the catch. While he’s been solid in Eastbourne in recent years, his Wimbledon record says otherwise. During the 2025 edition, Fritz will be under a little bit of pressure to improve his run at the All England Club and go the distance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taylor Fritz looks to change the unfavorable Wimbledon pattern

For the uninitiated, Taylor Fritz made his event debut at the grass major back in 2016. However, he failed to create an impact, facing an early first-round exit. The next season in 2017 was no different. It wasn’t until 2022 that he managed to reach the quarterfinal stage at Wimbledon, but he couldn’t turn it into a memorable campaign, eventually losing to Rafael Nadal.

The 27-year-old American mirrored this performance last season, too. However, he once again failed to enter the semis. This time, he lost against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Fritz’s confidence this season is sky high. Especially after emerging as the winner in Stuttgart on grass. He would like to continue the momentum at Wimbledon. Speaking of American hopes riding on him, Pete Sampras was the last player from his country to lift the Gentlemen’s trophy. He did it 25 years ago, during the edition in 2000.

Will Taylor Fritz finally end the long wait of American fans this year? What are your thoughts on his prospects at the grass major? Let us know in the comments below.