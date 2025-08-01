Taylor Fritz Issues Honest 7-Word Message After Surviving Tense Canadian Open Start

What a turnaround this has been for Taylor Fritz! Other than reaching the SF at the Miami Open, it was pretty much an ordinary start for the world number 4 in 2025. However, things took a different turn for the California native since the grass court swing. At first, he defeated Alexander Zverev in the final of the Boss Open, and then it was followed by yet another title triumph in Eastbourne. However, his journey at Wimbledon came to an end at the hands of two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. After his Wimbledon exit, Fritz carried forward his incredible form to the North American hard-court swing as well!

In the 2025 Citi Open, he made it all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in that match. Likewise, Taylor Fritz has also secured a winning start at the Canadian Open. He defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round (R64) by 7-5,7-6(1). Following this win, he became the first American top-two seed at an ATP Masters 1000 event since number one Andy Roddick in 2005, Paris. He has another interesting challenge waiting for him in the next match, the Canadian Gabriel Diallo this season. Once more.

This will be their second consecutive meeting after the 2025 Wimbledon second round match, where Taylor Fritz took five sets to beat this youngster. But before shifting focus to the upcoming challenge, what did Taylor Fritz say after this epic battle against Baena? This match was filled with a lot of intensity and drama. Roberto Carballes Baena absorbed Fritz’s firepower and tested the American to the highest limits by forcing up a few extended rallies. Other than that, there was also a bit of a rain delay in this match. Shortly after finishing this match, Taylor Fritz wrote a message on the camera lens, “Put ball in court 🙂“. Wondering what it means? The American clarified this through a tweet later on.

Fritz shared a video clip featuring that post-match celebration moment on X with the caption, “Harder to do than it seems sometimes 😂.” The American didn’t look too pleased with his 45 unforced errors in this match. He revealed, “Even in practice, I’m having a hard time putting the ball into the court. But I’m happy to get through this one. Everything is not feeling great; it’s tough to control the ball.” All he now hopes for is to bring out a better performance in his next matchup.



While talking about the challenges of this match, Taylor Fritz also added, “Being down that break, getting it back at 5-4 — 30/0 for him too — I played a really good point to get back in that and then I just grinded it out in the breaker. Tough conditions all week here.” Fritz has a win-loss record of 32-13 this season, and a great chance of doing wonders at the Canadian Open!

Taylor Fritz has a good chance of landing his third title of the season

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been two of the most dominating forces in men’s tennis at the moment. But this year, both of them have opted to withdraw their names from this tournament. While making his withdrawal announcement, Sinner said, “Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to prioritise my health.” On the other hand, Alcaraz claimed that he tried his best to be ready for this tournament, but he feels it comes just too soon for him, especially after making a long run to the final at Wimbledon.

Other than Sinner and Alcaraz’s absence, Novak Djokovic has also pulled out of this tournament. Fritz has a 1-4 record against Sinner, while it’s 0-3 against the Spaniard. Surprisingly, it’s 0-10 against the 24-time Grand Slam champion! Hence, their absence automatically opens doors for someone like Taylor Fritz in this tournament.

In a recent interview, although Taylor Fritz admitted that ‘Sincaraz‘ has been outperforming the rest of the players on the Tour, he feels both of them are “beatable“. He said, “In tennis, just the way tennis is, some people, there are small margins. You win the big points, someone’s having a really good serving day, a really good day, they’re a little bit off, like they’re very beatable.” Fritz thinks there are always going to be openings, just depending on the conditions against these two, and if someone grabs onto his chances with both hands, then it’s really possible.

Talking about his confidence ahead of the US Open, Fritz said, “I feel like I’m serving better this year than I was last year, definitely at the US Open. I’m hitting all my shots a little bit better, more consistently this year. I’m trying to move better. I’m not sure if I am, but I feel good.” Can Taylor Fritz outclass the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz to win his first major title at the 2025 US Open?