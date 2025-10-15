Taylor Fritz Makes Raw Admission About Novak Djokovic’s Retirement Before Six Kings Slam: “It’s Tough”

There was a haunting rhythm to Taylor Fritz’s missed chances: ten break points squandered before finally cracking Novak Djokovic’s defense on the eleventh, igniting Arthur Ashe Stadium in belief. But as the roars faded, so did the dream, with Djokovic turning another hopeful night into a familiar heartbreak. Now, months later, in Saudi Arabia for the Six Kings Slam, Fritz carries that memory like a scar and a lesson. After losing to Djokovic for the 11th time at the US Open, the American makes an honest admission about the legend’s looming retirement, acknowledging the rare privilege of competing against greatness before it fades.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Indeed, Djokovic’s form remains extraordinary. Even at 38, the Serbian continues to command the court with the same hunger that once defined his rise. But while his dominance on paper is unquestionable, his body has begun to whisper truths that his spirit refuses to acknowledge. The signs of physical wear have not erupted suddenly; they’ve crept in over the past few years, subtle yet undeniable reminders of time’s quiet persistence.

In a candid chat with Tennis365, Taylor Fritz offered a grounded perspective on Novak Djokovic’s future, shutting down whispers of retirement. The American was quick to dismiss any notion that the 24-time Grand Slam champion might be nearing the end. “He hasn’t really shown too many signs of slowing down,” Fritz said when asked about Djokovic. “He obviously has had a great year, semis at every Grand Slam. It’s tough to even think about him retiring or being done soon when he is producing the level he is producing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For two decades, Djokovic’s resilience bordered on superhuman. From 2003 to 2023, he seemed untouchable, rarely sidelined, rarely shaken. The lone crack in that armor came in 2016, when an elbow injury forced surgery a year later. Djokovic himself called it the worst injury of his career. Since then, though, those cracks have widened.

via Imago Wimbledon – 2nd Round Taylor Fritz USA during his second round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, GREAT BRITAIN, on July 2, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

At the 2024 French Open, a medial meniscus tear forced him to withdraw. Just months later, at the 2025 Australian Open, a hamstring tear hobbled him again. These weren’t mere blips; they were warnings. And by the time the tour reached Shanghai, those warnings became impossible to ignore. Under the suffocating 30°C heat of the 2025 Shanghai Masters, Djokovic’s body simply rebelled.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During a grueling match against Yannick Hanfmann, he vomited repeatedly mid-game. Two days later, in a brutal quarterfinal clash with Jaume Munar, he collapsed in the second set, requiring urgent medical attention before skipping the post-match press conference entirely. When he returned for the semifinal against Valentin Vacherot, the toll was visible; fatigue clouded his movement, his hip screamed with pain, and he required treatment mid-match.

AD

And yet, here he stands, unbent, unbroken, still chasing that elusive 25th Grand Slam. The body might protest, but the will refuses to yield. That is Djokovic: defiant against the inevitable.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, who might face Djokovic again at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, has no doubts about the Serbian’s fire. He also took the opportunity to silence critics of the exhibition, which features Alcaraz, Sinner, Zverev, Tsitsipas, and Djokovic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Fritz, the Six Kings Slam is more than an exhibition; it’s a statement. The world’s best are coming together for the biggest prize purse in tennis, where pride, not just money, is on the line.

Taylor Fritz hits back at Six Kings Slam critics

In an exclusive conversation with Tennis365, Taylor Fritz didn’t hold back, not even a little. With a mix of sharp wit and cool confidence, he laid out exactly why he’s all in for the Six Kings Slam, even after a year spent grinding through tennis’s relentless schedule. “I’d love for them to show me a tournament where you can go play three matches — well, for the top two seeds, two matches — and potentially make $6 million. I’d love to hear that from them,” he said with a grin, every word hitting like a clean winner down the line.

For Fritz, it’s not about compromise; it’s about clarity. “I think this is a great event. Like the Laver Cup, when you have the best players in the world playing against each other, it’s great,” he added, brushing aside the noise from critics who question his motives. Passion and practicality, in his eyes, can coexist just fine.

Still, the American doesn’t shy away from reality. “The unfortunate thing is the schedule is already extremely packed as it is. So you have to choose between these things that are very enjoyable to do and load it on to how packed the tour already is,” he admitted, sounding every bit like a man caught between love for the game and the weight of its demands.

The Six Kings Slam, hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is no ordinary tennis spectacle. Spread across three electric days, it redefines what an exhibition can be.

The event’s debut in 2024 saw Jannik Sinner walk away with the staggering $6 million prize, each participant pocketing $1.5 million just for showing up.

With a total purse of $13.5 million, it’s the richest showpiece tennis has ever seen, even outshining the US Open’s record-breaking $5 million champion’s check.

The Six Kings Slam schedule kicks off on Wednesday, October 15, with Jannik Sinner facing Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev battling Taylor Fritz. On Thursday, October 16, Carlos Alcaraz meets either Zverev or Fritz, while Novak Djokovic takes on either Sinner or Tsitsipas. The action concludes on Saturday, October 18, with the grand final and third-place match deciding the ultimate champion and runner-up.

As the second edition dawns, new faces and fresh rivalries promise to set Riyadh ablaze. The question lingers like a hanging volley: can Taylor Fritz turn his words into gold this time?